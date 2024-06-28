Matches (14)
SL Women vs WI Women, 3rd T20I at Hambantota, SL vs WI [W], Jun 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Hambantota, June 28, 2024, West Indies Women tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 20:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 130.19 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
10 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 105.01 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 574 Runs • 63.78 Avg • 143.85 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 161 Runs • 20.13 Avg • 91.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SIP Fernando
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 15.23 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.6 Econ • 12.69 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 13.57 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 16.15 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SL-W
WI-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Chamari Athapaththu (c)
Batting Allrounder
Kavisha Dilhari 
Batting Allrounder
Imesha Dulani 
Batter
Inoshi Priyadharshani 
Bowler
Shashini Gimhani 
-
Vishmi Gunaratne 
Batter
Ama Kanchana 
Bowling Allrounder
Kawya Kavindi 
-
Sugandika Kumari 
Bowler
Harshitha Samarawickrama 
Top order Batter
Sachini Nisansala 
-
Hasini Perera 
Middle order Batter
Oshadi Ranasinghe 
Bowling Allrounder
Kaushini Nuthyangana 
Middle order Batter
Rashmika Sewwandi 
Batting Allrounder
Nilakshika Silva 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1939
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.20
Match days28 June 2024 - day (20-over match)
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women News

Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor help West Indies draw level in rain-affected game

The legspinner picked up 4 for 28 before Taylor anchored the chase with an unbeaten 28 off 26 balls

Athapaththu, Priyadharshani set up Sri Lanka's first T20I win over West Indies since 2015

The duo shared seven wickets between them to start the three-match women's T20I series with a win

Sri Lanka invest in youth ahead of women's T20Is against West Indies

Six changes were made bringing the average age of the squad down from 29 to 26

Athapaththu 91, Nisansala five-for help Sri Lanka seal 3-0 win

The hosts secured their second-ever series whitewash against the West Indies

Hayley Matthews ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka due to illness

CWI is hopeful of Matthews recovering for the T20I series which gets underway from June 24

