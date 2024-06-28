Matches (14)
SL Women vs WI Women, 3rd T20I at Hambantota, SL vs WI [W], Jun 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Hambantota, June 28, 2024, West Indies Women tour of Sri Lanka
SL Women
W
W
W
W
L
WI Women
W
L
W
L
W
SL-W10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 130.19 SR
SL-W10 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 105.01 SR
WI-W10 M • 574 Runs • 63.78 Avg • 143.85 SR
WI-W10 M • 161 Runs • 20.13 Avg • 91.47 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.76 Econ • 15.23 SR
SL-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.6 Econ • 12.69 SR
WI-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 13.57 SR
WI-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 16.15 SR
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1939
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.20
|Match days
|28 June 2024 - day (20-over match)
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women News
Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor help West Indies draw level in rain-affected game
The legspinner picked up 4 for 28 before Taylor anchored the chase with an unbeaten 28 off 26 balls
Athapaththu, Priyadharshani set up Sri Lanka's first T20I win over West Indies since 2015
The duo shared seven wickets between them to start the three-match women's T20I series with a win
Sri Lanka invest in youth ahead of women's T20Is against West Indies
Six changes were made bringing the average age of the squad down from 29 to 26
Athapaththu 91, Nisansala five-for help Sri Lanka seal 3-0 win
The hosts secured their second-ever series whitewash against the West Indies