Auckland vs Central D, 15th Match at Napier, Super Smash, Jan 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (D/N), Napier, January 15, 2025, Super Smash
Auckland FlagAuckland
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 14:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CD Fletcher
10 M • 187 Runs • 37.4 Avg • 124.66 SR
SM Solia
10 M • 172 Runs • 21.5 Avg • 121.98 SR
TC Bruce
10 M • 338 Runs • 48.29 Avg • 157.94 SR
D Cleaver
9 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 132.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DK Ferns
9 M • 17 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 12 SR
J McKenzie
7 M • 13 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 10.3 SR
JR Lennox
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 16.83 SR
BM Tickner
10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.4 Econ • 21 SR
McLean Park, Napier
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO531141.316
CD53212-0.221
ND42110-0.512
AUCK5128-0.693
CANT41340.074
WELL3124-0.241
