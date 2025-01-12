Matches (17)
NZ vs SL (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
SA20 (3)
BPL (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (1)
Jay Trophy (2)

Central D vs Otago, 12th Match at Palmerston North, Super Smash, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (D/N), Palmerston North, January 12, 2025, Super Smash
PrevNext
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
Otago FlagOtago
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
CD Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
CD Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TC Bruce
10 M • 297 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 156.31 SR
D Cleaver
9 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 132.67 SR
D Foxcroft
10 M • 247 Runs • 49.4 Avg • 111.26 SR
MW Chu
10 M • 216 Runs • 36 Avg • 161.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JR Lennox
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16 SR
BM Tickner
9 M • 8 Wkts • 10 Econ • 24.75 SR
ATE Hazeldine
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 15 SR
JA Duffy
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6 Econ • 14.22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
Series
Season2024/25
Match days12 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
CD431120.897
OTAGO421100.143
AUCK4118-0.700
ND3116-1.127
CANT41340.074
WELL3124-0.241
Full Table