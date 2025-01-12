Matches (17)
Central D vs Otago, 12th Match at Palmerston North, Super Smash, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (D/N), Palmerston North, January 12, 2025, Super Smash
What will be the toss result?
CD Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
CD Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Central D
T
W
L
W
W
Otago
NR
W
NR
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CD10 M • 297 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 156.31 SR
9 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 132.67 SR
OTAGO10 M • 247 Runs • 49.4 Avg • 111.26 SR
OTAGO10 M • 216 Runs • 36 Avg • 161.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 10 Econ • 24.75 SR
OTAGO10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 15 SR
OTAGO6 M • 9 Wkts • 6 Econ • 14.22 SR
Squad
CD
OTAGO
Player
Role
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|12 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)