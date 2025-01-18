Matches (14)
Otago vs Wellington, 18th Match at Dunedin, Super Smash, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Dunedin, January 18, 2025, Super Smash
Otago FlagOtago
Wellington FlagWellington
Tomorrow
1:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MW Chu
9 M • 229 Runs • 32.71 Avg • 156.84 SR
D Foxcroft
9 M • 212 Runs • 53 Avg • 118.43 SR
NF Kelly
10 M • 257 Runs • 28.56 Avg • 124.15 SR
TB Robinson
5 M • 239 Runs • 47.8 Avg • 156.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ATE Hazeldine
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 14.57 SR
BNJ Lockrose
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.34 Econ • 20.88 SR
LV van Beek
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 13.93 SR
PF Younghusband
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 22.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
University Oval, Dunedin
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO742180.935
CD642160.063
ND53114-0.267
AUCK6138-0.851
CANT41340.074
WELL4134-0.363
