Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)
Otago vs Wellington, 18th Match at Dunedin, Super Smash, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Dunedin, January 18, 2025, Super Smash
What will be the toss result?
OTAGO Win & Bat
WELL Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bowl
WELL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Otago
L
W
W
W
L
Wellington
L
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OTAGO9 M • 229 Runs • 32.71 Avg • 156.84 SR
OTAGO9 M • 212 Runs • 53 Avg • 118.43 SR
WELL10 M • 257 Runs • 28.56 Avg • 124.15 SR
WELL5 M • 239 Runs • 47.8 Avg • 156.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OTAGO10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 14.57 SR
OTAGO9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.34 Econ • 20.88 SR
WELL10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 13.93 SR
WELL10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 22.66 SR
Squad
OTAGO
WELL
Player
Role
|-
|Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
Match details
|University Oval, Dunedin
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)