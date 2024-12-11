Matches (16)
WI vs BAN
SA vs PAK
AUS v IND [W]
Nepal Premier League
SA vs ENG [W]
SMAT
ZIM vs AFG
ICC Americas QLF

Baroda vs Bengal, 1st quarter final at Bengaluru,SMAT, Dec 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st quarter final, Bengaluru, December 11, 2024, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Baroda FlagBaroda
Bengal FlagBengal
Today, 5:30 AM
2h:43m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Pania
10 M • 271 Runs • 54.2 Avg • 203.75 SR
HH Pandya
5 M • 231 Runs • 77 Avg • 210 SR
Karan Lal
10 M • 360 Runs • 40 Avg • 162.89 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 354 Runs • 39.33 Avg • 156.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AA Sheth
9 M • 13 Wkts • 10.3 Econ • 13.84 SR
LI Meriwala
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.94 Econ • 18.54 SR
SS Ghosh
6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 10.61 SR
Mohammed Shami
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match days11 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Abhijeet Bengeri
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
TV Umpire
India
Kannur Swaroopanand
Match Referee
India
Pankaj Dharmani
Language
English
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy News

Shami fires with bat and ball to help Bengal into quarters

Bhuvneshwar and Rinku, meanwhile, teamed up with Vipraj Nigam to help UP blaze past Andhra into the final eight

UP in knockouts with Bhuvneshwar's hat-trick, Shami continues to prove fitness

Bengal, Chandigarh, Andhra, UP, Baroda, Delhi, MP, Saurashtra, Mumbai and Vidarbha made it to the knockouts

Abhishek hits 28-ball century, the joint second-fastest in T20s

He matched Gujarat's Urvil Patel for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian

Baroda's 349 for 5 breaks world record for highest T20 total

They also shattered the record for most sixes in a T20 innings

Urvil Patel continues to churn out sixes and centuries, Shreyas' hat-trick goes in vain

Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar Yadav play big roles in Mumbai's win over Services

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MP761241.536
BENG761241.607
PNJB752201.570
RAJ752202.181
HYD734121.974
BIHAR7258-1.646
MIZO7164-2.674
MEGHA7070-4.469
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BRODA761242.353
SAU761242.267
GUJ761241.932
KNTKA734121.092
TN734120.869
TPURA7258-1.181
UKHND7258-1.151
SIKM7070-6.437
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
DELHI761242.224
UP752201.942
JHK752201.893
J + K752201.134
HRYNA734121.672
HP734120.196
MNPR7164-2.370
ARP7070-7.611
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
VIDAR641181.839
CHD642160.224
RLYS632140.741
ASSAM63312-2.213
CGR623100.746
PONDI6248-1.474
ODSA6146-0.106
Group E
TeamMWLPTNRR
MUM651201.213
AP651202.526
KER642160.850
MAHA63312-0.154
SVCS62480.037
GOA62480.114
NAGA6060-4.538
Full Table