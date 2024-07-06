Matches (23)
Leics vs Derbyshire, North Group at Leicester, T20 Blast, Jul 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (D/N), Leicester, July 06, 2024, Vitality Blast
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Leics
W
W
L
W
T
Derbyshire
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 19:52
Match details
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|6 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast
North Group
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|8
|6
|2
|12
|1.061
|LANCS
|8
|5
|3
|10
|1.231
|LEICS
|8
|4
|3
|9
|0.302
|NHNTS
|8
|4
|3
|9
|-0.433
|DURH
|8
|4
|3
|9
|-0.799
|YORKS
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0.196
|DERBS
|8
|3
|5
|6
|0.215
|NOTTS
|8
|2
|5
|5
|-1.506
|WORCS
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.556