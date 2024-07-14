Matches (21)
Leics vs Notts, North Group at Leicester, T20 Blast, Jul 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

North Group, Leicester, July 14, 2024, Vitality Blast
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:24
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
Match days14 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1082161.542
LANCS1163141.110
NHNTS105312-0.367
DERBS1155110.452
DURH115511-0.583
LEICS1145100.113
YORKS1156100.057
WORCS11386-0.454
NOTTS10266-2.159
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1071161.572
SUSS1073140.434
ESSEX1164130.278
SOM1054111.157
GLOUC115511-0.003
GLAM10459-0.844
HANTS10257-0.707
MIDDX11267-1.717
KENT11386-0.548
