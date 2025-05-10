Matches (11)
IPL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
PSL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (2)

Leics Women vs , Second Round at Leicester, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Second Round, Leicester, May 10, 2025, T20 Women's County Cup
PrevNext
Leicestershire Women
Cheshire Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Leics Women
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
Series
Season2025
Match days10 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question