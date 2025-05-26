Matches (16)
IPL (3)
IRE vs WI (1)
PSL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
SUR Women vs WAR Women, 1st Semi-Final at Taunton, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Semi-Final, Taunton, May 26, 2025, T20 Women's County Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SUR Women
W
W
WAR Women
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
T20 Women’s County Cup News
Emma Jones stars as Surrey march into T20 County Cup semi-finals
Lancashire, Warwickshire and The Blaze also book their spots at Finals Day
Yorkshire get the better of Essex to march into quarter-finals
Kalis strikes a blow for Tier 2 as T20 County Cup heads towards its final rounds
Maddy Green joins The Blaze on short-term deal from New Zealand
Batter available for remainder of Metro Bank One Day Cup opening block and first four Vitality Blast games
Winfield-Hill faces Essex showdown as Yorkshire overcome Staffordshire
Yorkshire captain continues fine form and will face future team-mates in third round of T20 Cup