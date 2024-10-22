Matches (27)
BAN vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Canterbury vs Otago, 6th Match at Christchurch, Ford Trophy, Oct 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Christchurch, October 23, 2024, The Ford Trophy
What will be the toss result?
CANT Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canterbury
NR
W
W
W
W
Otago
W
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:09
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23 October 2024 - day (50-over match)