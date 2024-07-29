Matches (22)
Originals vs Rockets, 7th Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Jul 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), Manchester, July 29, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Manchester Originals (Men) FlagManchester Originals (Men)
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
Tomorrow
5:35 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Match centre Ground time: 01:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JC Buttler
9 M • 354 Runs • 39.33 Avg • 141.03 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 232 Runs • 23.2 Avg • 193.33 SR
SR Hain
7 M • 181 Runs • 36.2 Avg • 160.17 SR
JE Root
6 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 154.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PI Walter
8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 14.37 SR
TW Hartley
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 15 SR
SJ Cook
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.83 Econ • 14.09 SR
L Wood
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.73 Econ • 19.77 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
MO-M
TR-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Scott Currie 
Bowling Allrounder
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Josh Hull 
-
Matthew Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wayne Madsen 
Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Mitchell Stanley 
Bowler
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Match days29 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-M11023.332
TR-M11022.350
OI-M11022.289
SB-M11020.909
BP-M2112-0.981
LS-M2020-0.556
NSC-M1010-2.350
MO-M1010-3.332
Full Table