Originals vs Rockets, 7th Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Jul 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), Manchester, July 29, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
What will be the toss result?
MO-M Win & Bat
TR-M Win & Bat
MO-M Win & Bowl
TR-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Originals
W
L
W
L
L
Rockets
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MO-M9 M • 354 Runs • 39.33 Avg • 141.03 SR
MO-M10 M • 232 Runs • 23.2 Avg • 193.33 SR
TR-M7 M • 181 Runs • 36.2 Avg • 160.17 SR
TR-M6 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 154.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MO-M8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 14.37 SR
MO-M8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 15 SR
TR-M9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.83 Econ • 14.09 SR
TR-M10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.73 Econ • 19.77 SR
SQUAD
MO-M
TR-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|29 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
