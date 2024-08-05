Matches (20)
SL vs IND (1)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
RESULT
16th Match (N), Leeds, August 04, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
N S-Chargers FlagN S-Chargers
167/5
Originals FlagOriginals
(100 balls, T:168) 153/6

N S-Chargers won by 14 runs

Player Of The Match
58 (33)
harry-brook
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Brook leads Superchargers to third win in a row as Originals fluff chase

Matty Hurst hits 78 from 45 but visitors fail to capitalise on platform of 90-run opening stand

ECB Reporters Network
04-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Harry Brook struck 58 off 33, Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, The Hundred (Men's), Headingley, August 4, 2024

Harry Brook struck 58 off 33  •  Getty Images

Northern Superchargers 167 for 5 (Brook 58) beat Manchester Originals 153 for 6 (Hurst 78, Santner 2-23) by 14 runs
Northern Superchargers made it two wins from two over Manchester Originals in the northern derbies at Headingley in the Hundred on Sunday. Harry Brook's side beat the team from the other side of the Pennines by 14 runs to follow success for Hollie Armitage's team earlier in the day.
Originals won the toss and chose to bowl, which looked a great choice with rain falling before the start of the match and thick clouds overhead. Unsurprisingly then, Superchargers got off to a slow start with the bat, as Fazalhaq Farooqi took a wicket with the very first ball of the match.
Graham Clark and captain Brook rebuilt the innings with a well-paced 50 partnership. Brook went on to score an explosive 58 off 33, before being caught out by Scott Currie low to the ground at mid-off.
After a strong middle to the home side's innings, Originals came back strongly at the end to restrict Superchargers to 167 for 5.
Captain Phil Salt and Matty Hurst got Originals' innings off to a very promising start with 90 for the opening partnership. Salt scoring 40 from 27, while the impressive Hurst top-scored with 78 from 45.
Unfortunately for the winless Originals, they then capitulated from 90 for 1 to 128 for 4 thanks to some game-turning run-outs and Mitchell Santner, who took 2 for 23. When Hurst departed, Originals required 29 from 13, but they were unable to get over the line, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table and Superchargers up into third.
Meerkat Match Hero Brook said: "I felt like they were the favourites coming out of the powerplay, but we bowled unbelievably well at the death to get the win.
"We didn't have the batting powerplay that we wanted, but we stuck to our task. The outfield is so quick here that I didn't feel like I needed to hit many balls in the air, so I was just trying to pierce the gaps and it worked. I was just trying to stay in until the end, so I could put pressure on them at the end. I felt good at the start and thankfully I hit a few gaps.
"We've always got a take-wickets mentality, but we obviously had to think about that a bit more when we didn't get a wicket in powerplay, and they were 90 without loss. So, I tossed the ball to [Adil] Rashid and Mitch [Santner], and they did a really good job in getting some crucial wickets that helped us get the win."
Harry BrookMatthew HurstManchester Originals (Men)Northern Superchargers (Men)N S-Chargers vs OriginalsThe Hundred Men's Competition

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Originals Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PD Salt
run out4027
MF Hurst
run out7845
PI Walter
caught35
J Overton
caught76
WL Madsen
lbw01
Sikandar Raza
not out86
MDE Holden
caught77
Usama Mir
not out33
Extras(b 4, lb 1, w 2)
Total153(6 wkts; 100 balls)
<1 / 3>

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M43160.816
SB-M43160.792
NSC-M43160.128
TR-M42240.475
WF-M42240.358
BP-M4224-0.857
LS-M4132-0.409
MO-M4040-1.464
Full Table