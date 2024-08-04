Matches (20)
N S-Chargers vs Originals, 16th Match at Leeds, Men's Hundred, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Leeds, August 04, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Northern Superchargers (Men) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Men)
Manchester Originals (Men) FlagManchester Originals (Men)
Tomorrow
5:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Brook
9 M • 278 Runs • 46.33 Avg • 184.1 SR
MW Short
10 M • 186 Runs • 18.6 Avg • 163.15 SR
JC Buttler
7 M • 249 Runs • 35.57 Avg • 136.81 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 232 Runs • 23.2 Avg • 184.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 15 SR
RJW Topley
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.93 Econ • 11.25 SR
PI Walter
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9.15 Econ • 15 SR
TW Hartley
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9.29 Econ • 14.37 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
NSC-M
MO-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Pat Brown 
Bowler
Jordan Clark 
Allrounder
Graham Clark 
Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Tom Lawes 
Bowling Allrounder
Callum Parkinson 
Bowler
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Ben Stokes 
Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Match days04 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
TR-M32140.700
OI-M32140.554
SB-M32140.493
NSC-M3214-0.073
BP-M3214-0.556
WF-M31220.386
LS-M3122-0.030
MO-M3030-1.659
Full Table