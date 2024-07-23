Matches (12)
Invincibles vs Phoenix, 1st Match at London, Men's Hundred, Jul 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), The Oval, July 23, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Men)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WG Jacks
10 M • 229 Runs • 22.9 Avg • 151.65 SR
TK Curran
6 M • 191 Runs • 95.5 Avg • 180.18 SR
JL Smith
7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 160.5 SR
BM Duckett
7 M • 170 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 138.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NA Sowter
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 14.54 SR
AAP Atkinson
6 M • 10 Wkts • 9 Econ • 11.4 SR
BAC Howell
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 14.09 SR
AF Milne
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 10 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
OI-M
BP-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Marchant de Lange 
Bowler
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Tom Lammonby 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Match days23 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
