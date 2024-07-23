Matches (12)
Invincibles vs Phoenix, 1st Match at London, Men's Hundred, Jul 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (N), The Oval, July 23, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Invincibles
L
W
W
W
W
Phoenix
L
W
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OI-M10 M • 229 Runs • 22.9 Avg • 151.65 SR
OI-M6 M • 191 Runs • 95.5 Avg • 180.18 SR
BP-M7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 160.5 SR
BP-M7 M • 170 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 138.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OI-M10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 14.54 SR
OI-M6 M • 10 Wkts • 9 Econ • 11.4 SR
BP-M9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 14.09 SR
BP-M6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 10 SR
SQUAD
OI-M
BP-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|23 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
