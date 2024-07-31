Matches (10)
Men's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
SL vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
Canada T20 (2)
Rockets vs Phoenix, 9th Match at Nottingham, Men's Hundred, Jul 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match (N), Nottingham, July 31, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
What will be the toss result?
TR-M Win & Bat
BP-M Win & Bat
TR-M Win & Bowl
BP-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rockets
L
W
L
W
W
Phoenix
L
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TR-M8 M • 193 Runs • 32.17 Avg • 149.61 SR
TR-M6 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 154.34 SR
BP-M7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 160.5 SR
BP-M7 M • 170 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 138.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TR-M9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.87 Econ • 14.09 SR
TR-M10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 18.88 SR
BP-M8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.5 SR
BP-M8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 16.87 SR
SQUAD
TR-M
BP-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|31 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News
Jordan Thompson seals Trent Rockets heist in one-run thriller
Gripping finale as Manchester Originals squander winning position with two needed from three balls
Welsh Fire go down in flames as Oval Invincibles defend 114 at Cardiff
Zampa leads stellar bowling attack to two wins from two in low-scoring encounter
Mousley, Bethell shine after Abbott four-for sets up Birmingham Phoenix
London Spirit show spirit after falling to 30 for 5 only to be overhauled on penultimate ball
Andrew Flintoff's first foray falls flat as Hundred's tough sell continues
Chaos reigns on and off the field as tournament's newest head coach faces steep learning curve