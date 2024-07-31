Matches (10)
Men's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
SL vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
Canada T20 (2)

Rockets vs Phoenix, 9th Match at Nottingham, Men's Hundred, Jul 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Nottingham, July 31, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
TR-M Win & Bat
BP-M Win & Bat
TR-M Win & Bowl
BP-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SR Hain
8 M • 193 Runs • 32.17 Avg • 149.61 SR
JE Root
6 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 154.34 SR
JL Smith
7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 160.5 SR
BM Duckett
7 M • 170 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 138.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SJ Cook
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.87 Econ • 14.09 SR
L Wood
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 18.88 SR
AF Milne
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.5 SR
BAC Howell
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 16.87 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
TR-M
BP-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Lewis Gregory (c)
Allrounder
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Calvin Harrison 
Bowling Allrounder
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Adam Lyth 
Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
John Turner 
Bowler
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Match days31 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Jordan Thompson seals Trent Rockets heist in one-run thriller

Gripping finale as Manchester Originals squander winning position with two needed from three balls

Jordan Thompson seals Trent Rockets heist in one-run thriller

Welsh Fire go down in flames as Oval Invincibles defend 114 at Cardiff

Zampa leads stellar bowling attack to two wins from two in low-scoring encounter

Welsh Fire go down in flames as Oval Invincibles defend 114 at Cardiff

Mousley, Bethell shine after Abbott four-for sets up Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit show spirit after falling to 30 for 5 only to be overhauled on penultimate ball

Mousley, Bethell shine after Abbott four-for sets up Birmingham Phoenix

Andrew Flintoff's first foray falls flat as Hundred's tough sell continues

Chaos reigns on and off the field as tournament's newest head coach faces steep learning curve

Andrew Flintoff's first foray falls flat as Hundred's tough sell continues

Chris Green's smash-and-grab sends Trent Rockets soaring against Northern Superchargers

Australian stars with bat, ball and in the field in one-off appearance to ruin Flintoff coaching debut

Chris Green's smash-and-grab sends Trent Rockets soaring against Northern Superchargers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M22041.295
TR-M22041.200
WF-M21121.076
SB-M11020.909
BP-M2112-0.981
LS-M2020-0.556
MO-M2020-1.639
NSC-M1010-2.350
Full Table