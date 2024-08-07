Matches (13)
Rockets vs Spirit, 20th Match at Nottingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match (N), Nottingham, August 07, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JE Root
8 M • 192 Runs • 27.43 Avg • 152.38 SR
SR Hain
9 M • 167 Runs • 27.83 Avg • 124.62 SR
DW Lawrence
10 M • 222 Runs • 24.67 Avg • 146.05 SR
AM Rossington
8 M • 128 Runs • 18.29 Avg • 154.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SJ Cook
9 M • 10 Wkts • 11.09 Econ • 14.5 SR
L Wood
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 20 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 12.23 SR
DJ Worrall
9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 17.22 SR
TR-M
LS-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Lewis Gregory (c)
Allrounder
Tom Alsop 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Calvin Harrison 
Bowling Allrounder
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Adam Lyth 
Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
John Turner 
Bowler
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Match days07 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
James Vince stars again to take Southern Brave clear at the top

Captain bats through another innings unbeaten before Mills and Briggs extinguish Fire

Flintoff: Top Gear crash 'something I'll have to deal with for rest of my life'

Former England allrounder discusses impact of physical and mental injuries sustained in 2022 for new TV documentary

Brook leads Superchargers to third win in a row as Originals fluff chase

Matty Hurst hits 78 from 45 but visitors fail to capitalise on platform of 90-run opening stand

Sam Curran owns London Derby with fifty, five-for and hat-trick

The allrounder took Oval Invincibles to 147 before single-handedly blitzing London Spirit with the ball

Jonny Bairstow the difference as Trent Rockets botch another chase

Welsh Fire held on for a vital win at Trent Bridge with the hosts dazed by spin in consecutive matches

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SB-M54181.055
OI-M43160.816
NSC-M43160.128
TR-M42240.475
WF-M5234-0.159
BP-M4224-0.857
LS-M4132-0.409
MO-M4040-1.464
