Rockets vs Spirit, 20th Match at Nottingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (N), Nottingham, August 07, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rockets
L
W
W
L
L
Spirit
L
L
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TR-M8 M • 192 Runs • 27.43 Avg • 152.38 SR
TR-M9 M • 167 Runs • 27.83 Avg • 124.62 SR
LS-M10 M • 222 Runs • 24.67 Avg • 146.05 SR
LS-M8 M • 128 Runs • 18.29 Avg • 154.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TR-M9 M • 10 Wkts • 11.09 Econ • 14.5 SR
TR-M10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 20 SR
LS-M10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 12.23 SR
LS-M9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 17.22 SR
SQUAD
TR-M
LS-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|07 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition News
James Vince stars again to take Southern Brave clear at the top
Captain bats through another innings unbeaten before Mills and Briggs extinguish Fire
Flintoff: Top Gear crash 'something I'll have to deal with for rest of my life'
Former England allrounder discusses impact of physical and mental injuries sustained in 2022 for new TV documentary
Brook leads Superchargers to third win in a row as Originals fluff chase
Matty Hurst hits 78 from 45 but visitors fail to capitalise on platform of 90-run opening stand
Sam Curran owns London Derby with fifty, five-for and hat-trick
The allrounder took Oval Invincibles to 147 before single-handedly blitzing London Spirit with the ball