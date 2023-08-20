Matches (24)
IRE v IND (1)
UST10 (6)
UAE v NZ (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
CPL 2023 (2)
LPL (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
Women's Hundred (2)
RESULT
28th Match, Cardiff, August 20, 2023, The Hundred Women's Competition
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
161/4
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
(100 balls, T:162) 138/7

Fire won by 23 runs

Player Of The Match
68 (48) & 2/15
sophia-dunkley
Sophia Dunkley stars with bat and ball as Welsh Fire reach play-offs

London Spirit undone by allround display with qualification already out of reach

ECB Reporters Network
20-Aug-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Sophia Dunkley impressed with bat and ball  •  Getty Images

Welsh Fire 161 for 4 (Dunkley 68) beat London Spirit 138 for 7 (Ghosh 34, Knight 34, Dunkley 2-15) by 23 runs
England star Sophia Dunkley led the way with 68 and 2 for 15 against London Spirit, as Welsh Fire qualified for the Hundred finals weekend for the first time.
The team which did not win a single match last year, and only two the year before, is now guaranteed at least a place in the Kia Oval eliminator, while they have one game left to try and top the rankings and go straight through the Lord's Final.
It was also a record attendance for a Women's Hundred game in Cardiff of 7,069, who enjoyed watching the home side reach 161, a total no team has topped in this year's competition apart from Welsh Fire themselves.
London Spirit came into the game knowing their own qualification hopes had gone, but a partnership of 68 between Heather Knight and Richa Ghosh, who both scored 34, gave them a flicker of hope before the final wickets tumbled under pressure. They finished 138 for 7.
Welsh Fire head to Northern Superchargers next for a straight shootout for the chance to finish top, if Southern Brave do not win their last game at Manchester Originals.
Beaumont was coming into the game on the back of her record-shattering 118 last time out, and seemed to pick up exactly where she left off taking 20 from the first 10 balls bowled by Danielle Gibson and Sarah Glenn, after Spirit opted to bowl first.
Dunkley joined in the assault as the 25-ball powerplay yielded 53 runs for the home side.
The first wicket came as a bit of a surprise as Spirit captain Heather Knight turned to her seventh bowler after 50 balls and Sophie Munro opened with a loopy, in-swinging slower ball which clean bowled Beaumont.
Better was to follow next ball when Laura Harris went for a drive and edged behind to Richa Ghosh. She reviewed the decision, but ultra edge showed a faint touch and she had to go first ball leaving Munro on a hat-trick.
Hayley Matthews hit that delivery through backward point for four, the West Indian back in the side after recovering from a shoulder injury.
Dunkley and Matthew brought up the 100 in 64 balls. Dunkley also hit the personal landmark of a half century off 35 balls, finally dismissed for 68 off 48.
Matthews hit a useful 36 in the closing stages. Bryce hit her first ball for six, tipped over the deep midwicket boundary by Danielle Gibson, the first six with just three balls of the innings remaining.
Gibson wasted no time in clearing the boundary, hitting two sixes in her opening flurry before being trapped LBW to Shabnim Ismail for 18 off seven balls. Amelia Kerr soon followed, a sharp catch at extra cover by Beaumont off the bowling of Claire Nicholas.
Grace Harris was LBW to Ismail before Ghosh and Knight put on 68 in 52 balls. Ghosh was caught by Matthews trying to reverse sweep Dunkley. The crucial wicket of Knight fell soon after, an inside edge onto the pad and then the stumps off Dunkley.
Spirit Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
GM Harris
lbw1010
DR Gibson
lbw187
AC Kerr
caught56
HC Knight
bowled3428
RM Ghosh
caught3426
GE Scrivens
not out2213
S Glenn
caught23
S Munro
caught02
L Filer
not out45
Extras(lb 2, w 7)
Total138(7 wkts; 100 balls)
The Hundred Women's Competition
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SB-W761120.461
WF-W751110.841
NSC-W752100.290
TR-W73370.014
MO-W7236-0.509
OI-W7245-0.445
LS-W7144-0.353
BP-W7061-0.457
Full Table
