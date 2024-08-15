Matches (18)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)

Phoenix vs Originals, 32nd Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 15 2024

32nd Match, Birmingham, August 15, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Birmingham Phoenix (Women) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Women)
Manchester Originals (Women) FlagManchester Originals (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SL Kalis
10 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 116.66 SR
AE Jones
10 M • 181 Runs • 22.63 Avg • 137.12 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 122.17 SR
BL Mooney
7 M • 191 Runs • 31.83 Avg • 124.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EL Arlott
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 11.87 SR
KA Levick
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 13.5 SR
KE Bryce
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 15.5 SR
S Ecclestone
9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 27.33 SR
SQUAD
BP-W
MO-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Ellyse Perry (c)
Allrounder
Emily Arlott 
Bowler
Hannah Baker 
Bowler
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Chloe Brewer 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Emma Jones 
-
Sterre Kalis 
Top order Batter
Katie Levick 
Bowler
Alice Macleod 
Allrounder
Charis Pavely 
Allrounder
Seren Smale 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fran Wilson 
Middle order Batter
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Match days15 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W74290.086
LS-W84390.080
OI-W7429-0.016
NSC-W83380.942
TR-W74380.526
MO-W7346-0.398
BP-W7346-0.742
SB-W7153-0.493
