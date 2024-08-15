Matches (18)
Phoenix vs Originals, 32nd Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
32nd Match, Birmingham, August 15, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Phoenix
W
W
L
W
L
Originals
W
L
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BP-W10 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 116.66 SR
BP-W10 M • 181 Runs • 22.63 Avg • 137.12 SR
MO-W10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 122.17 SR
MO-W7 M • 191 Runs • 31.83 Avg • 124.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BP-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 11.87 SR
BP-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 13.5 SR
MO-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 15.5 SR
MO-W9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 27.33 SR
SQUAD
BP-W
MO-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|15 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
