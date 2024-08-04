Matches (20)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)

Spirit vs Invincibles, 15th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Lord's, August 04, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DR Gibson
10 M • 220 Runs • 22 Avg • 142.85 SR
HC Knight
8 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 137.74 SR
A Capsey
10 M • 233 Runs • 23.3 Avg • 128.72 SR
PJ Scholfield
10 M • 184 Runs • 18.4 Avg • 140.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Glenn
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 11.25 SR
DR Gibson
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.63 Econ • 14.22 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.41 Econ • 14.61 SR
R MacDonald-Gay
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 13.63 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
LS-W
OI-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Ellie Anderson 
-
Erin Burns 
Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Abigail Freeborn 
Allrounder
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Eva Gray 
Bowler
Cordelia Griffith 
Top order Batter
Niamh Holland 
Allrounder
Hannah Jones 
Bowler
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Sophie Munro 
Bowler
Tara Norris 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days04 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LS-W32140.305
WF-W3214-0.017
MO-W3214-0.027
OI-W3214-0.353
NSC-W31131.033
TR-W31220.267
BP-W3122-1.033
SB-W3021-0.211
Full Table