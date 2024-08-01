Matches (18)
Spirit vs Fire, 10th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Lord's, August 01, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
L
L
W
W
W
Fire
W
L
NR
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W7 M • 203 Runs • 33.83 Avg • 138.09 SR
LS-W10 M • 179 Runs • 17.9 Avg • 136.64 SR
WF-W9 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 139.69 SR
WF-W10 M • 325 Runs • 36.11 Avg • 146.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.42 SR
LS-W9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 16.14 SR
WF-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 14.16 SR
WF-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 19.75 SR
SQUAD
LS-W
WF-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|01 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
