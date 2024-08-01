Matches (18)
SL vs IND
Men's Hundred
Canada T20
Women's Hundred
TNPL
One-Day Cup

Spirit vs Fire, 10th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Lord's, August 01, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
Tomorrow
10:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Knight
7 M • 203 Runs • 33.83 Avg • 138.09 SR
DR Gibson
10 M • 179 Runs • 17.9 Avg • 136.64 SR
SIR Dunkley
9 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 139.69 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 325 Runs • 36.11 Avg • 146.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Glenn
8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.42 SR
DR Gibson
9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 16.14 SR
S Ismail
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 14.16 SR
FR Davies
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 19.75 SR
SQUAD
LS-W
WF-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Ellie Anderson 
-
Erin Burns 
Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Abigail Freeborn 
Allrounder
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Eva Gray 
Bowler
Cordelia Griffith 
Top order Batter
Niamh Holland 
Allrounder
Hannah Jones 
Bowler
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Sophie Munro 
Bowler
Tara Norris 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days01 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W22041.603
LS-W22040.664
TR-W21120.475
WF-W2112-0.200
MO-W2112-0.204
SB-W2011-0.146
NSC-W2011-0.500
BP-W2020-1.625
