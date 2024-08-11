Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Originals vs N S-Chargers, 27th Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Manchester, August 11, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
Manchester Originals (Women) FlagManchester Originals (Women)
Northern Superchargers (Women) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Women)
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 121.52 SR
KE Bryce
10 M • 143 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 110.85 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 217 Runs • 24.11 Avg • 124 SR
A Sutherland
5 M • 162 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 139.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 27.33 SR
KE Bryce
10 M • 6 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 25 SR
KL Cross
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 12.92 SR
LCN Smith
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 10 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
MO-W
NSC-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Bethan Ellis 
Allrounder
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Phoebe Graham 
Bowler
Danielle Gregory 
Bowler
Liberty Heap 
Batter
Eve Jones 
Allrounder
Emma Lamb 
Batting Allrounder
Alice Monaghan 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fi Morris 
Bowler
Eleanor Threlkeld 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Laura Wolvaardt 
Opening Batter
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Match days11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W64190.198
NSC-W63181.690
LS-W63270.010
OI-W6327-0.128
TR-W52340.434
MO-W6244-0.606
BP-W5234-1.070
SB-W6143-0.362
Full Table