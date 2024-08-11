Matches (17)
Originals vs N S-Chargers, 27th Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match, Manchester, August 11, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Originals
W
W
L
L
L
N S-Chargers
T
W
W
W
A
Match centre Ground time: 03:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 121.52 SR
MO-W10 M • 143 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 110.85 SR
NSC-W10 M • 217 Runs • 24.11 Avg • 124 SR
NSC-W5 M • 162 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 139.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MO-W9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 27.33 SR
MO-W10 M • 6 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 25 SR
NSC-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 12.92 SR
NSC-W7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 10 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
MO-W
NSC-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
