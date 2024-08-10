Matches (17)
Brave vs Rockets, 24th Match at Southampton, Women's Hundred, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match, Southampton, August 10, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Brave
T
L
L
L
W
Rockets
W
L
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SB-W10 M • 394 Runs • 43.78 Avg • 138.24 SR
SB-W10 M • 198 Runs • 22 Avg • 133.78 SR
TR-W10 M • 372 Runs • 62 Avg • 148.8 SR
TR-W10 M • 244 Runs • 24.4 Avg • 141.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SB-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 15.75 SR
SB-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 20.25 SR
TR-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 19.5 SR
TR-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 22.22 SR
SQUAD
SB-W
TR-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|10 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
