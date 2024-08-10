Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
Canada T20 (2)

Brave vs Rockets, 24th Match at Southampton, Women's Hundred, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match, Southampton, August 10, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Southern Brave (Women) FlagSouthern Brave (Women)
Trent Rockets (Women) FlagTrent Rockets (Women)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
10 M • 394 Runs • 43.78 Avg • 138.24 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M • 198 Runs • 22 Avg • 133.78 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 372 Runs • 62 Avg • 148.8 SR
BF Smith
10 M • 244 Runs • 24.4 Avg • 141.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LK Bell
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 15.75 SR
GL Adams
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.11 Econ • 20.25 SR
KL Gordon
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 19.5 SR
AM King
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 22.22 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
SB-W
TR-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Georgia Adams (c)
Top order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Lauren Cheatle 
Bowler
Tilly Corteen-Coleman 
Bowler
Naomi Dattani 
Allrounder
Katie Jones 
Wicketkeeper
Freya Kemp 
Bowler
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Luff 
Batter
Smriti Mandhana 
Opening Batter
Kalea Moore 
Bowler
Rhianna Southby 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mary Taylor 
Bowler
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Danni Wyatt 
Top order Batter
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2024
Match days10 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W64190.198
NSC-W63181.690
OI-W6327-0.128
LS-W5225-0.129
TR-W52340.434
MO-W5234-0.593
BP-W5234-1.070
SB-W6143-0.362
