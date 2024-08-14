Matches (7)
Brave vs Fire, 30th Match at Southampton, Women's Hundred, Aug 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match, Southampton, August 14, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Brave
L
L
L
W
L
Fire
W
W
W
A
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SB-W10 M • 351 Runs • 39 Avg • 138.73 SR
SB-W10 M • 179 Runs • 19.89 Avg • 136.64 SR
WF-W10 M • 302 Runs • 33.56 Avg • 134.22 SR
WF-W10 M • 279 Runs • 31 Avg • 135.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SB-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.62 Econ • 14.53 SR
SB-W7 M • 7 Wkts • 5.2 Econ • 18.28 SR
WF-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 13.33 SR
WF-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 7 Econ • 12.66 SR
SQUAD
SB-W
WF-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|14 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
