Fire vs Brave, 17th Match at Cardiff, Women's Hundred, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Cardiff, August 05, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
Southern Brave (Women) FlagSouthern Brave (Women)
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SIR Dunkley
10 M • 359 Runs • 39.89 Avg • 139.14 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 305 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 143.86 SR
DN Wyatt
10 M • 346 Runs • 34.6 Avg • 141.22 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 141.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
FR Davies
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 16.5 SR
S Ismail
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 14.44 SR
GL Adams
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 12.64 SR
LK Bell
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 15.3 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
WF-W
SB-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kate Coppack 
Bowler
Freya Davies 
Bowler
Georgia Davis 
Bowler
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Georgia Elwiss 
Batting Allrounder
Phoebe Franklin 
Batter
Alex Griffiths 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Hayley Matthews 
Opening Batter
Ella McCaughan 
Opening Batter
Claire Nicholas 
Bowler
Emily Windsor 
Batter
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Match days05 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W43160.034
LS-W32140.305
MO-W3214-0.027
OI-W3214-0.353
BP-W4224-0.575
NSC-W31131.033
TR-W41320.155
SB-W4031-0.359
Full Table