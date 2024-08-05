Matches (24)
Fire vs Brave, 17th Match at Cardiff, Women's Hundred, Aug 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Cardiff, August 05, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Fire
NR
W
L
W
W
Brave
W
L
T
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WF-W10 M • 359 Runs • 39.89 Avg • 139.14 SR
WF-W10 M • 305 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 143.86 SR
SB-W10 M • 346 Runs • 34.6 Avg • 141.22 SR
SB-W10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 141.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WF-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 16.5 SR
WF-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 14.44 SR
SB-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 12.64 SR
SB-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 15.3 SR
SQUAD
WF-W
SB-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|05 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
