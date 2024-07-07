Matches (24)
Nellai vs Chepauk, 4th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jul 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Salem, July 07, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nellai
L
W
W
W
L
Chepauk
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 385 Runs • 64.17 Avg • 163.13 SR
NRK10 M • 263 Runs • 29.22 Avg • 165.4 SR
CSG9 M • 354 Runs • 44.25 Avg • 137.2 SR
7 M • 170 Runs • 24.29 Avg • 116.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NRK10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 20.18 SR
NRK10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.73 Econ • 25 SR
CSG8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 16.1 SR
CSG8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.61 Econ • 18.66 SR
SQUAD
NRK
CSG
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|7 July 2024 - day (20-over match)