Matches (22)
WI vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (2)
India vs New Zealand (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (10)
WBBL (3)
BAN vs SA (1)

Bagmati U19s vs KP Under-19, 14th Match at Biratnagar, Nepal U19, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:10
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days2 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
LPU1944081.554
SPU1932140.909
GPU1942240.215
MPU193214-0.163
BPU193122-0.320
KPU193030-1.407
KPU192020-2.263
Full Table