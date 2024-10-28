Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WBBL (3)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WCL 2 (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (1)

Lumbini U19s vs SP Under-19s, 5th Match at Biratnagar, Nepal U19, Oct 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:43
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days28 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament

TeamMWLPT
KPU191012
MPU191102
BPU19----
GPU19----
LPU19----
SPU19----
Full Table