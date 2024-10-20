Matches (30)
ZIM Women vs USA Women, 2nd ODI at Harare, ZIM Women vs USA Women, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Harare, October 20, 2024, United States of America Women tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ZIM Women
L
W
W
W
W
USA Women
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM-W7 M • 192 Runs • 32 Avg • 68.08 SR
ZIM-W6 M • 137 Runs • 22.83 Avg • 65.23 SR
USA-W3 M • 104 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 69.79 SR
USA-W3 M • 104 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 56.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM-W6 M • 16 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 16.93 SR
ZIM-W5 M • 8 Wkts • 3.64 Econ • 27 SR
USA-W3 M • 4 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 40.5 SR
USA-W2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.18 Econ • 34 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
ZIM-W
USA-W
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1409
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.15 Start, First Session 09.15-12.45, Interval 12.45-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
|Match days
|20 October 2024 - day (50-over match)