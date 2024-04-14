Matches (19)
IPL (3)
Women's Tri-Series (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ACC Premier Cup (2)
RESULT
5th T20I, Prairie View, April 13, 2024, Canada tour of United States of America
PrevNext
Canada FlagCanada
168/5
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
(19.4/20 ov, T:169) 169/6

U.S.A. won by 4 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
64 (38)
nitish-kumar
Player Of The Series
48 runs • 6 wkts
harmeet-singh
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Fan Ratings
Report

Corey Anderson fifty helps USA rout Canada 4-0

USA were in trouble at three wickets down inside two overs, but Anderson and Nitish Kumar took the game away from Canada

ESPNcricinfo staff
14-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
File pic: Corey Anderson scored his maiden fifty for USA&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Ace Images/US Masters T10

File pic: Corey Anderson scored his maiden fifty for USA  •  Ace Images/US Masters T10

USA 169 for 6 (Nitish 64, Anderson 55, Thaker 2-20) beat Canada 168 for 5 (Thaker 38, van Schalkwyk 2-42) by 4 wickets
Corey Anderson starred with his maiden T20I half-century for USA as they beat Canada by four wickets at Prairie View to complete a 4-0 series win.
Anderson and opener Nitish Kumar combined for a 104-run partnership after USA were reduced to 9 for 3 in their chase of 169. Anderson was the anchor, with a 48-ball 55 in his second match for USA. He smacked two sixes and six fours. Nitish was the more aggressive of the two, scoring a 38-ball 64 comprising four sixes and as many fours.
Nitish carried on even after Anderson was dismissed by offspinning allrounder Harsh Thaker. Though Nitish and Shadley van Schalkwyk were dismissed in the space of four balls, Harmeet Singh and Nisarg Patel sealed the victory in the final over without much fuss.
For Canada, all their batters except opener Srimantha Wijeyeratne got starts, scoring 15 or more, but no one could carry on to make a big score. Three players reached the thirties, and Thaker, who also picked two wickets, finished as their top scorer with a 24-ball 38 that saw him hit three sixes.
Canada kept putting up nifty partnerships, not letting USA get wickets in clusters. An unbeaten 39-run stand for the sixth wicket saw Canada go into the innings break with momentum on their side.
And that momentum carried into USA's innings, with Rishiv Joshi trapping Andries Gous lbw second ball. Canada captain Saad Bin Zafar had then sent his opposite number Aaron Jones - the highest run-scorer of the series - packing with the first ball of the second over and then had Gajanand Singh caught behind next ball to find himself on a hat-trick and Canada in a strong position.
But ultimately, as has been the case through the series, USA were once again too good for Canada.
Corey AndersonNitish KumarCanadaUnited States of AmericaU.S.A. vs CanadaUSA vs Canada

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
U.S.A. Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AGS Gous
lbw42
NR Kumar
caught6438
Aaron Jones
caught23
G Singh
caught01
CJ Anderson
caught5548
SC van Schalkwyk
lbw811
Harmeet Singh
not out148
NK Patel
not out138
Extras(b 1, nb 1, w 7)
Total169(6 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved