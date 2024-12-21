Matches (23)
RESULT
Group C, Ahmedabad, December 21, 2024, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Mumbai FlagMumbai
382/4
Karnataka FlagKarnataka
(46.2/50 ov, T:383) 383/3

Karnataka won by 7 wickets (with 22 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
150* (101)
krishnan-shrijith
Report

Shrijith's 150* eclipses Iyer's 114* as Karnataka chase down 383 against Mumbai

It was the second-biggest successful chase in Vijay Hazare Trophy history

ESPNcricinfo staff
21-Dec-2024 • 7 mins ago
Shreyas Iyer made 46 off 30 balls, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 1st semi-final, Bengaluru, December 13, 2024

[File photo] Shreyas Iyer hit five fours and ten sixes in his unbeaten 55-ball 114  •  PTI

Karnataka 383 for 3 (Shrijith 150*, Aneesh 82, Dubey 65*, Juned 2-70) beat Mumbai 382 for 4 (Iyer 114*, Tamore 84, Mhatre 78, Dube 63*, Dubey 2-89) by seven wickets
Playing only his third List A game, K Shrijith struck an unbeaten 101-ball 150 to lead Karnataka home in the second-highest successful chase in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, as they hauled down a target of 383 with 3.4 overs to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium's B ground.
Andhra's successful chase of 384 against Goa in the 2011-12 season continues to hold the tournament record.
Shrijith's effort meant that Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 114 off just 55 balls went in vain for Mumbai. Iyer hit five fours and as many as ten sixes as he hurried Mumbai to a formidable total following a relatively sedate start. When Iyer walked out, Mumbai were 148 for 2 in the 30th over, following a 141-run second-wicket stand, off 160 balls, between Hardik Tamore (84 off 94) and Ayush Mhatre (78 off 82).
Mumbai proceeded to up their scoring rate as Iyer added 30 off 22 with Tamore and 56 off 34 with Suryakumar Yadav (20 off 16). That set the stage for a frenetic finish, as Iyer and Shivam Dube proceeded to put on an unbroken 148 off the last 65 balls of Mumbai's innings. While Dube scored an unbeaten 63 off 36 (5x4, 5x6), Iyer from the other end smashed 74 off the last 29 balls of his innings.
Amid the carnage of Mumbai's innings, new-ball operator Vasuki Koushik finished with the impressive figures of 0 for 45 from his ten overs.
In contrast with Mumbai's gradual build-up of steam, Karnataka kept pace with the required rate almost throughout their chase. They were 106 for 2 in the 15th over, with openers Nikin Jose (21 off 13) and Mayank Agarwal (47 off 48) having both departed, when Shrijith walked to the crease.
The wicketkeeper-batter took charge of the innings thereafter, first putting on 94 with No. 3 KV Aneesh, who made a 66-ball 82 on his List A debut, and then dominating an unbroken stand of 183 off just 119 balls with the legspinning allrounder Praveen Dubey.
While Dubey contributed 65 off 50 balls to the partnership, Shrijith smashed 107 off 69, as Karnataka charged towards their target. Mumbai's bowlers came in for heavy punishment, none worse than Shardul Thakur who went for 72 in six wicketless overs.
Krishnan ShrijithShreyas IyerHardik TamoreAyush MhatreShivam DubeKV AneeshPraveen DubeyKarnatakaMumbai (Bombay)IndiaMumbai vs KarnatakaVijay Hazare Trophy

Karnataka Innings
Player NameRB
Nikin Jose
caught2113
MA Agarwal
caught4748
KV Aneesh
caught8266
KL Shrijith
not out150101
P Dubey
not out6550
Extras(lb 3, w 15)
Total383(3 wkts; 46.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
GUJ11004
UKHND11004
GOA11004
JHK11004
ASSAM10100
ODSA10100
HRYNA10100
MNPR10100
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
AP11004
MAHA11004
HP11004
SVCS11004
RLYS10100
MEGHA10100
SIKM10100
RAJ10100
Group C
TeamMWLDPT
KNTKA11004
PONDI11004
PNJB11004
HYD11004
MUM10100
ARP10100
NAGA10100
SAU10100
-----
Group D
TeamMWLDPT
TN10002
CHD10002
MIZO10002
UP10002
J + K10002
CGR10002
VIDAR-----
Group E
TeamMWLDPT
BRODA11004
BENG11004
MP11004
BIHAR10100
TPURA10100
DELHI10100
KER-----
Full Table