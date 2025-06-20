Matches (16)
Hampshire vs Gloucs, South Group at Bristol, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
South Group (N), Bristol, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Miles Hammond has broken the record for most catches by a fielder in an innings (5) in T20s for GLO, going past Miles Hammond's 4
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|0 (0b)
|1 (1b)
(rhb)
|7
|3
|0
|1
|233.33
|0 (0b)
|7 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|4
|0
|22
|2
|5.50
|11
|2
|0
|-
(lmf)
|4
|0
|26
|2
|6.50
|16
|1
|3
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|46
|46
|14
|7.67
|203
|256
|28
|7.11
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|249
|239
|5/18
|22.80
|213
|222
|5/32
|26.45
Last Bat: Graeme van Buuren 8 (7b) • FOW: 123/8 (19.4 Ov)
Match centre
end of over 208 runs • 2 wickets
GLO: 130/8CRR: 6.50
David Payne7 (3b 1x6)
Josh Shaw1 (1b)
Chris Wood 4-0-26-2
Benny Howell 4-0-22-2
19.6
6
Wood to Payne, SIX runs
19.5
1
Wood to Shaw, 1 run
19.4
W
Wood to van Buuren, OUT
Graeme van Buuren lbw b Wood 8 (7b 1x4 0x6 18m) SR: 114.28
19.3
1
Wood to Payne, 1 run
19.2
•
Wood to Payne, no run
19.1
W
Wood to Taylor, OUT
Matt Taylor c Vince b Wood 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 5m) SR: 33.33
end of over 196 runs • 1 wicket
GLO: 122/6CRR: 6.42 • RRR: 3.00 • Need 3 from 6b
Graeme van Buuren8 (6b 1x4)
Matt Taylor1 (2b)
Benny Howell 4-0-22-2
Liam Dawson 4-0-18-1
18.6
4
Howell to van Buuren, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Howell to Taylor, 1 run
18.4
•
Howell to Taylor, no run
18.3
W
Howell to BG Charlesworth, OUT
Ben Charlesworth b Howell 11 (20b 1x4 0x6 22m) SR: 55
18.2
1
Howell to van Buuren, 1 run
18.1
•
Howell to van Buuren, no run
end of over 181 run
GLO: 116/5CRR: 6.44 • RRR: 4.50 • Need 9 from 12b
Ben Charlesworth11 (19b 1x4)
Graeme van Buuren3 (3b)
Liam Dawson 4-0-18-1
James Fuller 2-0-18-1
17.6
•
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.5
•
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.4
•
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.3
•
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.2
•
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.1
1
Dawson to van Buuren, 1 run
end of over 179 runs • 1 wicket
GLO: 115/5CRR: 6.76 • RRR: 3.33 • Need 10 from 18b
Graeme van Buuren2 (2b)
Ben Charlesworth11 (14b 1x4)
James Fuller 2-0-18-1
Benny Howell 3-0-16-1
16.6
1
Fuller to van Buuren, 1 run
16.5
1
Fuller to BG Charlesworth, 1 run
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Toss
|Gloucestershire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Gloucestershire 4, Hampshire 0
Gloucs Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|22
|17
|caught
|49
|41
|lbw
|0
|1
|caught
|22
|18
|caught
|4
|9
|bowled
|11
|20
|lbw
|8
|7
|caught
|1
|3
|not out
|7
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 4, w 1)
|Total
|130(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>