Matches (16)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (7)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)

Hampshire vs Gloucs, South Group at Bristol, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
South Group (N), Bristol, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Hampshire FlagHampshire
124/9
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
(20 ov, T:125) 130/8

Gloucs won by 2 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
5

Miles Hammond has broken the record for most catches by a fielder in an innings (5) in T20s for GLO, going past Miles Hammond's 4

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Josh Shaw* 
(rhb)
1100100.000 (0b)1 (1b)
David Payne 
(rhb)
7301233.330 (0b)7 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Benny Howell 
(rm)
402225.501120-
Chris Wood 
(lmf)
402626.501613-
MatRunsHSAve
4646147.67
203256287.11
MatWktsBBIAve
2492395/1822.80
2132225/3226.45
 Last BatGraeme van Buuren 8 (7b) FOW123/8 (19.4 Ov)
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

Match centre 
end of over 208 runs • 2 wickets
GLO: 130/8CRR: 6.50 
David Payne7 (3b 1x6)
Josh Shaw1 (1b)
Chris Wood 4-0-26-2
Benny Howell 4-0-22-2
19.6
6
Wood to Payne, SIX runs
19.5
1
Wood to Shaw, 1 run
19.4
W
Wood to van Buuren, OUT
Graeme van Buuren lbw b Wood 8 (7b 1x4 0x6 18m) SR: 114.28
19.3
1
Wood to Payne, 1 run
19.2
Wood to Payne, no run
19.1
W
Wood to Taylor, OUT
Matt Taylor c Vince b Wood 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 5m) SR: 33.33
end of over 196 runs • 1 wicket
GLO: 122/6CRR: 6.42 RRR: 3.00 • Need 3 from 6b
Graeme van Buuren8 (6b 1x4)
Matt Taylor1 (2b)
Benny Howell 4-0-22-2
Liam Dawson 4-0-18-1
18.6
4
Howell to van Buuren, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Howell to Taylor, 1 run
18.4
Howell to Taylor, no run
18.3
W
Howell to BG Charlesworth, OUT
Ben Charlesworth b Howell 11 (20b 1x4 0x6 22m) SR: 55
18.2
1
Howell to van Buuren, 1 run
18.1
Howell to van Buuren, no run
end of over 181 run
GLO: 116/5CRR: 6.44 RRR: 4.50 • Need 9 from 12b
Ben Charlesworth11 (19b 1x4)
Graeme van Buuren3 (3b)
Liam Dawson 4-0-18-1
James Fuller 2-0-18-1
17.6
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.5
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.4
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.3
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.2
Dawson to BG Charlesworth, no run
17.1
1
Dawson to van Buuren, 1 run
end of over 179 runs • 1 wicket
GLO: 115/5CRR: 6.76 RRR: 3.33 • Need 10 from 18b
Graeme van Buuren2 (2b)
Ben Charlesworth11 (14b 1x4)
James Fuller 2-0-18-1
Benny Howell 3-0-16-1
16.6
1
Fuller to van Buuren, 1 run
16.5
1
Fuller to BG Charlesworth, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
TossGloucestershire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days20 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Jack Shantry
England
Richard Illingworth
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
PointsGloucestershire 4, Hampshire 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Gloucs Innings
Player NameRB
MAH Hammond
bowled2217
DJM Short
caught4941
CT Bancroft
lbw01
OJ Price
caught2218
JMR Taylor
caught49
BG Charlesworth
bowled1120
GL van Buuren
lbw87
MD Taylor
caught13
DA Payne
not out73
J Shaw
not out11
Extras(b 4, w 1)
Total130(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR86224
LAN75220
LEI85320
DUR85320
NOT94516
BEARS84416
WOR83512
DER8268
YOR8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM87128
SUR86224
SUS74218
KEN84318
GLA84416
HAM83414
MID82412
GLO7258
ESS8072
Full Table