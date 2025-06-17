Matches (21)
Hampshire vs Surrey, South Group at Southampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (N), Southampton, June 17, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Surrey FlagSurrey
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
HampshireHampshire
531014
6
SurreySurrey
532012
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:43
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2025
Match days17 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR76124
LAN64216
LEI74316
DUR64216
NOT73412
BEARS73412
DER7258
WOR6248
YOR7258
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM65120
SUS64118
GLA74316
HAM53114
KEN63214
SUR53212
MID6138
ESS6052
GLO5050
