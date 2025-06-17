Matches (21)
Hampshire vs Surrey, South Group at Southampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|4
Hampshire
|5
|3
|1
|0
|14
|6
Surrey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hampshire
W
W
W
L
T
Surrey
L
W
L
W
W
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|17 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
