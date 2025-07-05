Dan Mousley seals points for Birmingham after Hasan Ali four-for

Birmingham 158 for 4 (Mousley 64*, Hain 55) beat Leicestershire 154 (Budinger 51, Hasan 4-22) by six wickets

Birmingham Bears boosted their chances of qualifying for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals for a fifth consecutive season as they eased past Leicestershire Foxes at the Uptonsteel County Ground, winning by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

The Foxes were bowled out for 154 in 19.3 overs, Pakistan international pace bowler Hasan Ali finishing with 4 for 22 - all four wickets in the opening powerplay. Sol Budinger made 51 off 24 balls but allrounder Logan van Beek's 26 was the next best score, Richard Gleeson and Danny Briggs picking up two wickets each for the Bears.

Half-centuries from Sam Hain (55 from 38 balls) and Dan Mousley (64 not out from 48) then got the job done as Bears move level on 20 points with the Foxes in a tight North Group.

After the Birmingham-based visitors chose to bowl, an extraordinary opening powerplay saw Budinger smash 40 off 17 balls but the Foxes careered from 38 without loss to 71 for 4 after two stunning overs from Hasan.

There were eight boundaries from the first 13 deliveries, culminating in Budinger walloping Hasan's first ball over the rope at midwicket in what looked potentially another big night for the explosive left-hander, who smashed a 15-ball half-century against Derbyshire on the opening night of Leicestershire's season.

But how the picture changed. Hasan, who took a hat-trick against Derbyshire in figures of 6 for 23 a month ago, now dismissed Rishi Patel, caught at long-off, and international team-mate Shan Masood, tamely bunting to extra cover, with consecutive balls. Budinger picked up a second six in taking 19 off Mousley but Hasan immediately grabbed back the spotlight by bowling Rehan Ahmed, stepping across, and trapping Louis Kimber in front with the first and fifth balls of his second over.

By the 12th over, the Foxes were 102 for 7 after Budinger had been caught on the slog-sweep, Liam Trevaskis holed out to wide long-on and Ben Cox was bowled playing back to Gleeson.

Van Beek and Tom Scriven added 36 but it took five overs and the momentum from the start of the innings had completely dissipated, Gleeson (2-24), Mousley and Ed Barnard picking up a wicket apiece at the death as the home side were dismissed in 19.3 overs.

Leicestershire took two wickets in the powerplay but the Bears were comfortable at 59 for 2 from six, although New Zealand batter Tom Latham made only a single before he was caught at cover off Sam Wood after Alex Davies had been caught behind attempting to hook van Beek.

By halfway the target was down to 60 at 95 for 2 with Hain and Mousley able to progress without taking too many risks with no need to chase boundaries beyond those that were there for the taking.