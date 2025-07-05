Matches (22)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)
LAN Women vs ESS Women, 35th Match at Manchester, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
35th Match, Manchester, July 05, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
What will be the toss result?
LAN-W Win & Bat
ESS-W Win & Bat
LAN-W Win & Bowl
ESS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LAN Women
L
W
W
L
L
ESS Women
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|05 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women News
Kathryn Bryce stars as Blaze get back to winning ways
Perry strikes first-ball on debut for Hampshire but is unable to prevent 37-run defeat
Bates leads the way for Durham as Somerset stay winless
Hosts remain second-from-bottom but close the gap to mid-table rivals with six-run win
Em Arlott leads Bears' takedown of The Blaze
Sterre Kalis fifty sets foundation for Birmingham side as The Blaze suffer first defeat of campaign
Essex seamers devastate Durham
Esmae MacGregor and Kate Coppack claim two wickets each to snap four-game losing streak