LAN Women vs ESS Women, 35th Match at Manchester, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

35th Match, Manchester, July 05, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women

#6

Essex Women FlagEssex Women

#5

Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
5
Essex WomenEssex Women
835013
6
Lancashire WomenLancashire Women
835012
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2025
Match days05 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
