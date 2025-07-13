Matches (18)
Glam Women vs Gloucs Women, South Group at Cardiff, Blast Women League 2, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group, Cardiff, July 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Glamorgan Women FlagGlamorgan Women
Gloucestershire Women FlagGloucestershire Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Glamorgan WomenGlamorgan Women
641119
5
Gloucestershire WomenGloucestershire Women
51404
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)start 15.30, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.15, Second Session 17.15-18.45
Match days13 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
