Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)
Derby Women vs Leics Women, North Group at Leicester, Blast Women League 2, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group, Leicester, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
117/8
(19.4/20 ov, T:118) 119/7
Leics Women won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
What target will Derby Women set?
<100
0%
100-160
0%
160+
0%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Derbyshire Women • 117/8(20 overs)
38* (51)
2/16 (4)
20 (20)
2/17 (4)
Leicestershire Women • 119/7(19.4 overs)
36* (30)
3/18 (4)
30 (23)
2/27 (4)
19.4
4
McDonald to Higham, FOUR runs
19.3
•
McDonald to Higham, no run
19.2
1
McDonald to Phillips, 1 run
19.1
1
McDonald to Higham, 1 run
end of over 191 run
LEI-W: 113/7CRR: 5.94 • RRR: 5.00 • Need 5 from 6b
Ellie Phillips7 (16b)
Lucy Higham31 (27b 3x4)
Adrianna Darlow 4-0-21-1
Maria Andrews 4-0-33-0
18.6
•
Darlow to Phillips, no run
18.5
•
Darlow to Phillips, no run
18.4
•
Darlow to Phillips, no run
18.3
1
Darlow to Higham, 1 run
18.2
•
Darlow to Higham, no run
18.1
•
Darlow to Higham, no run
end of over 188 runs
LEI-W: 112/7CRR: 6.22 • RRR: 3.00 • Need 6 from 12b
Lucy Higham30 (24b 3x4)
Ellie Phillips7 (13b)
Maria Andrews 4-0-33-0
Rhiannon Knowling-Davies 4-0-18-3
17.6
1
Andrews to Higham, 1 run
17.5
4
Andrews to Higham, FOUR runs
17.4
•
Andrews to Higham, no run
17.3
•
Andrews to Higham, no run
17.2
3
Andrews to Phillips, 3 runs
17.1
•
Andrews to Phillips, no run
end of over 173 runs
LEI-W: 104/7CRR: 6.11 • RRR: 4.66 • Need 14 from 18b
Ellie Phillips4 (11b)
Lucy Higham25 (20b 2x4)
Rhiannon Knowling-Davies 4-0-18-3
Francesca Clarke 4-0-27-2
16.6
1
RA Knowling-Davies to Phillips, 1 run
16.5
2
RA Knowling-Davies to Phillips, 2 runs
16.4
•
RA Knowling-Davies to Phillips, no run
16.3
•
RA Knowling-Davies to Phillips, no run
Match details
|Grace Road, Leicester
|Toss
|Derbyshire Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 19.00, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.45, Second Session 20.45-22.15
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Points
|Leicestershire Women 4, Derbyshire Women 0
Leics Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|23
|21
|lbw
|30
|23
|bowled
|0
|2
|caught
|3
|7
|bowled
|2
|4
|not out
|36
|30
|lbw
|10
|13
|not out
|8
|17
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 1, w 5)
|Total
|119(7 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>