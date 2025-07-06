Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)

Derby Women vs Leics Women, North Group at Leicester, Blast Women League 2, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group, Leicester, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
PrevNext
Derbyshire Women FlagDerbyshire Women

#4

117/8
Leicestershire Women FlagLeicestershire Women

#2

(19.4/20 ov, T:118) 119/7

Leics Women won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
What target will Derby Women set?
<100
0%
100-160
0%
160+
0%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Derbyshire Women 117/8(20 overs)
Ella Porter
38* (51)
Emma Thatcher
2/16 (4)
Adrianna Darlow
20 (20)
Lucy Higham
2/17 (4)
Leicestershire Women 119/7(19.4 overs)
Lucy Higham
36* (30)
Rhiannon Knowling-Davies
3/18 (4)
Scarlett Hughes
30 (23)
Francesca Clarke
2/27 (4)
View full scorecard
19.4
4
McDonald to Higham, FOUR runs
19.3
McDonald to Higham, no run
19.2
1
McDonald to Phillips, 1 run
19.1
1
McDonald to Higham, 1 run
end of over 191 run
LEI-W: 113/7CRR: 5.94 RRR: 5.00 • Need 5 from 6b
Ellie Phillips7 (16b)
Lucy Higham31 (27b 3x4)
Adrianna Darlow 4-0-21-1
Maria Andrews 4-0-33-0
18.6
Darlow to Phillips, no run
18.5
Darlow to Phillips, no run
18.4
Darlow to Phillips, no run
18.3
1
Darlow to Higham, 1 run
18.2
Darlow to Higham, no run
18.1
Darlow to Higham, no run
end of over 188 runs
LEI-W: 112/7CRR: 6.22 RRR: 3.00 • Need 6 from 12b
Lucy Higham30 (24b 3x4)
Ellie Phillips7 (13b)
Maria Andrews 4-0-33-0
Rhiannon Knowling-Davies 4-0-18-3
17.6
1
Andrews to Higham, 1 run
17.5
4
Andrews to Higham, FOUR runs
17.4
Andrews to Higham, no run
17.3
Andrews to Higham, no run
17.2
3
Andrews to Phillips, 3 runs
17.1
Andrews to Phillips, no run
end of over 173 runs
LEI-W: 104/7CRR: 6.11 RRR: 4.66 • Need 14 from 18b
Ellie Phillips4 (11b)
Lucy Higham25 (20b 2x4)
Rhiannon Knowling-Davies 4-0-18-3
Francesca Clarke 4-0-27-2
16.6
1
RA Knowling-Davies to Phillips, 1 run
16.5
2
RA Knowling-Davies to Phillips, 2 runs
16.4
RA Knowling-Davies to Phillips, no run
16.3
RA Knowling-Davies to Phillips, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
TossDerbyshire Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)start 19.00, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.45, Second Session 20.45-22.15
Match days6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
PointsLeicestershire Women 4, Derbyshire Women 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Leics Women Innings
Player NameRB
RS Brooker
bowled01
F Sweet
caught2321
STA Hughes
lbw3023
L Weston
bowled02
EL Watson
caught37
F Davies
bowled24
LF Higham
not out3630
LJ Crofts
lbw1013
E Phillips
not out817
Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 5)
Total119(7 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Women League 2

North Group
TeamMWLPT
YOR-W55023
LEI-W53213
NOR-W62310
DER-W6249
WOR-W6146
South Group
TeamMWLPT
MID-W54118
GLA-W64118
SUS-W5239
KEN-W5136
GLO-W5144
Full Table