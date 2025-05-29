Middx Women vs Sussex Women, South Group at London, Blast Women League 2, May 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
South Group (D/N), Lord's, May 29, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
PrevNext
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Middx Women
W
L
W
W
L
Sussex Women
L
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 18.45, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.30, Second Session 20.30-22.00
|Match days
|29 May 2025 - daynight (20-over match)