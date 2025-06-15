Matches (21)
Northants Wm vs Derby Women, North Group at Northampton, Blast Women League 2, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group, Northampton, June 15, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|2
Northamptonshire Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
Derbyshire Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants Wm
W
W
L
W
Derby Women
L
W
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 19.00, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.45, Second Session 20.45-22.15
|Match days
|15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)