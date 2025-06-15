Matches (21)
Northants Wm vs Derby Women, North Group at Northampton, Blast Women League 2, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

North Group, Northampton, June 15, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Northamptonshire Women FlagNorthamptonshire Women
Derbyshire Women FlagDerbyshire Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Northamptonshire WomenNorthamptonshire Women
22008
3
Derbyshire WomenDerbyshire Women
21105
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)start 19.00, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.45, Second Session 20.45-22.15
Match days15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
