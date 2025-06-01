Matches (7)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
IPL (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (2)
Northants Wm vs Leics Women, North Group at Northampton, Blast Women League 2, Jun 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group, Northampton, June 01, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Points Table
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants Wm
L
W
W
L
W
Leics Women
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 15.30, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.15, Second Session 17.15-18.45
|Match days
|1 June 2025 - day (20-over match)