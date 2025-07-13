Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
GSL (2)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
Yorks Women vs Northants Wm, North Group at Leeds, Blast Women League 2, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group, Leeds, July 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|1
Yorkshire Women
|5
|5
|0
|0
|24
|3
Northamptonshire Women
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Yorks Women
W
W
W
W
W
Northants Wm
W
L
L
L
A
Match centre Ground time: 07:14
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 15.30, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.15, Second Session 17.15-18.45
|Match days
|13 July 2025 - day (20-over match)