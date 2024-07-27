Matches (8)
Live
3rd Test, Birmingham, July 26 - 30, 2024, West Indies tour of England
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
282
England FlagEngland
(41.1 ov) 205/6

Day 2 - Session 2: England trail by 77 runs.

Current RR: 4.97
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 56.5
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 55/1 (5.50)
Report

Joe Root, Ben Stokes battle back after West Indies' early strikes

England senior pairing revive innings after two early breakthroughs

Valkerie Baynes
Valkerie Baynes
27-Jul-2024 • 49 mins ago
Joe Root led England's fightback with a half-century, England vs West Indies, 3rd Men's Test, Edgbaston, 2nd day, July 27, 2024

Joe Root led England's fightback with a half-century  •  Darren Staples/Getty Images

Lunch England 157 for 5 (Root 58*, Stokes 48*, Seales 3-35) trail West Indies 282 (Brathwaite 61, Holder 59, Atkinson 4-67, Woakes 3-69) by 125 runs
Joe Root and Ben Stokes steadied England after the home side's first-day batting collapse spilled into the second morning of the third Test against West Indies at Edgbaston.
The pair shared an unbroken 103-run partnership off 128 balls for the sixth wicket after England lost two key batters in as many overs on Saturday. At lunch, Root was not out 58 and Stokes was on 48.
Within the first half-hour of play, the hosts were 54 for 5, having resumed on 38 for 3.
Ollie Pope, who had been 6 not out overnight, added just four more via a boundary edged wide of second slip before he was bowled by a Shamar Joseph ball which kept low as he attempted to cut and deflected onto his stumps.
New batter Harry Brook had faced just three balls when he fell driving at a Jayden Seales delivery which moved away slightly, brushing the edge as it did so and landing in the gloves of Joshua Da Silva behind the stumps. That gave Seales his third wicket for 26 runs in 5.5 overs at the time.
Root had survived on 3 when, in the second over of the day, Seales struck him on the pad and, despite hearty West Indies appeals for lbw they neglected to review when he was adjudged not out. Replays later showed that, according to ball-tracking, it would have hit leg stump.
In reaching 14, Root overtook Brian Lara's 11,953 Test runs to move into seventh on the all-time run-scorers' list as he set about his rebuilding effort, striking Alzarri Joseph for back-to-back fours to move to 25 and he brought up his 63rd Test fifty with a single off Jason Holder.
Stokes was also resolute, his punch down the ground for four off Holder shortly before lunch the perfect illustration, and he slog-swept Gudakesh Motie into the Hollies Stand to move within one more boundary of his fifty. At the break, he hadn't found it but he had joined with Root in giving home fans cause to breathe easier.
Joe RootBen StokesWest IndiesEnglandEngland vs West IndiesWest Indies in England

Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

Match Coverage
England Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Z Crawley
caught1813
BM Duckett
bowled312
MA Wood
caught08
OJ Pope
bowled1020
JE Root
not out80101
HC Brook
caught23
BA Stokes
caught5469
JL Smith
not out2022
Extras(b 8, lb 9, nb 1)
Total205(6 wkts; 41.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL42202450.00
PAK52302236.66
ENG125614531.25
SA41301225.00
BAN41301225.00
WI61411622.22
Full Table