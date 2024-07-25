Kevin Sinclair the latest casualty as Mark Wood steps up pursuit of 100mph

Ben Stokes believes Mark Wood could join Shoaib Akthar and Shaun Tait as the only Test bowlers to register a delivery at 100mph.

Wood was electric throughout the second Test at Trent Bridge, his first appearance of the summer, beginning with a four-over opening burst on day two. He clocked a top speed of 97.1mph in his third over - the fastest delivery of his Test career - with none of his deliveries in that opening spell registering below 90.

But it was a brutal delivery on Sunday that drew the most attention - and winces - fracturing the left forearm of Kevin Sinclair, West Indies' offspinning allrounder, and ruling him out of the third and final Test at Edgbaston. He will be replaced by Gudakesh Motie

Sinclair, the sixth man out as West Indies were skittled for 143 in Nottingham on Sunday, wore a sickening blow while attempting to fend off a 92mph bumper from Wood. The ball ballooned up into the cordon, where it was taken by Zak Crawley. Sinclair reviewed the dismissal before dropping to one knee and calling for the physio. DRS showed impact with the sweatband of his left glove, upholding the on-field decision, as England moved closer to an eventual 241-run win, and a 2-0 series lead.

Though he did not reach 97 again, Wood maintained high speeds throughout the match. After striking Alick Athanaze on the head at the end of day two, first-innings centurion Kavem Hodge - who had earlier been dropped at slip by Root off Wood's bowling - jokingly begging for mercy, saying: "Hey, I have a wife and kids at home!"

Sinclair was not so lucky, though he had been more than willing to engage Wood on the field. The pair exchanged a few words, and, at one point, Sinclair gestured to Wood that his pace was down after negotiating a previous short delivery with relative ease. He soon discovered the hard way that this was not the case.

Stokes, a close friend of Wood's for almost 20 years as they rose through the Durham academy, reckons three figures cannot be ruled out altogether but is more than satisfied with the heat his fast bowler has been serving up to date.

"He seems to be getting closer and closer to that," said Stokes. "But I'm happy with what he's doing right now to be honest.

"Being able to sustain that pace is quite phenomenal. Look at his average speeds every time he plays a Test match - it's always above 90mph. That says a lot about his fitness. It's all fine and well trying to bowl one spell above 90. But every spell he bowls for England, he's clocking over 90mph, and that's a great thing to have as a captain.

"I don't know if he's actually too bothered about it. One day, everything might click, or the speed gun might be wrong. We probably wouldn't hear the end of it. Who knows? He's got it in the tank. He's been close a couple of times. Maybe one day."

Despite displaying a remarkable consistency of speed and accuracy across 28 overs in the match, Wood only returned one wicket in each innings. It was the continuation of a peculiar theme for the 34-year-old who, unlike most English pace bowlers, boasts better figures overseas than at home.

Of his 110 career dismissals, 59 have come away from home at an average of 28.23, compared to 51 at 35.21 in England. His 5 for 34 against Australia at Headingley last summer was his first five-wicket haul on these shores, with one each in West Indies (2019), South Africa (2020) and Australia (2022).

Nevertheless, the England management know just how valuable Wood is, and demonstrated as much by handing him a three-year central contract last October. Stokes believes this could well be the home summer Wood blows a batting line-up apart.

"Even in his second or third spells, you have to hold your hands up and celebrate what we have there. He's got the heart of a lion. He runs in spell after spell, ball after ball.

"Although he didn't get the rewards he wanted last week, he knows he affects the game in more than just wickets. That showed last week. I think someone will pay this summer, either West Indies this game or Sri Lanka."