England vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Chester-le-Street, ENG vs WI, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st T20I (N), Chester-le-Street, June 06, 2025, West Indies tour of England
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
188/6
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(20 ov, T:189) 167/9

England won by 21 runs

Player Of The Match
4/20
liam-dawson
T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Jason Holder* 
(rhb)
161320123.078 (7b)5 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Matthew Potts 
(rfm)
4048212.006322 - 0 - 23 - 1
Brydon Carse 
(rf)
402907.2512311 - 0 - 11 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
645073816.90
MatWktsBBIAve
122/4824.00
9153/2317.00
 Last BatRomario Shepherd 16 (12b) FOW167/9 (19.6 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: England - 1 of 2, West Indies - 2 of 2
DRS
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

W
4
1w
2
1
1w
4
1w
1
19th
4
2
1
4
18th
1
1
1
1w
1
1
1w
1
17th
1
1
1
W
16th
Match centre 
Scores: @Thilak_Rama | Comms: Vithushan Ehantharajah
end of over 2015 runs • 1 wicket
WI: 167/9CRR: 8.35 
Jason Holder16 (13b 2x4)
Matthew Potts 4-0-48-2
Brydon Carse 4-0-29-0

10:22pm Right, that's all from us tonight. We've got the women's ODI tomorrow in Taunton before the men do it again on Sunday at Bristol. Night night!

10:16pm Tonight's player of the match is Liam Dawson with 4 for 20: "When you get 190 on the board, you can go out there and simplify everything.

[On this appearance feeling like another debut]: "It's been maybe three and a half years since I've played. I was a little nervous going into the game, but very happy to contribute."

England skipper Harry Brook on Dawson: "Unbelievable. To have him and Rash operating from both ends, with a wealth of experience... as a batter, you don't know which end to go after. To have them two in the team really helps, and on a big field, it's only going to go your way.

10:09pm Harry Brook notches a win in his first T20I as captain. The day belongs to Liam Dawson, who returns to the international fold with 4 for 20. He'll be vying with Jos Buttler - 96 off 59 - for the player of the match trophy, you'd imagine...

19.6
W
Potts to Shepherd, OUT

That'll cheer him up! Not that he's smiling, but Potts gets his second, Shepherd smashes down the throat to the man at deep midwicket. Back of the hand slower ball, well-executed. England win 21 runs!

Romario Shepherd c Jacks b Potts 16 (12b 2x4 0x6 22m) SR: 133.33

Potts is fuming enough for Brook to come over and offer some reassuring words...

19.5
4
Potts to Shepherd, FOUR runs

Ooooo that's unlucky... low yorker, inside edge, inside the keeper and short fine leg for four!

damian: "far too many wides. what's going on?" Maybe it's the trousers?

19.5
1w
Potts to Shepherd, 1 wide

Another wide... Potts doesn't want to go home, does he?

19.4
2
Potts to Shepherd, 2 runs

Low full toss, carted nicely, actually, over cover but Duckett - the busiest man in the field tonight - charges to his right and keeps that from going over the fence

19.3
1
Potts to Holder, 1 run

short, pace on, into the top of off, Holder pulls - well, clothes, down to long on

19.3
1w
Potts to Holder, 1 wide

Slower ball, fired down the off side out the tramlines, put off by Holder really striding across the stumps

19.2
4
Potts to Holder, FOUR runs

Full, outside off, nailed down the ground! Almost takes out Potts' shins in the process!

19.2
1w
Potts to Holder, 1 wide

Wide of the tram line. bowl it again, Pottsy

19.1
1
Potts to Shepherd, 1 run

Low full toss outside off, Shepherd throws the kitchen sink at it, plinking to deep midwicket

Potts to close out the innings. West Indies need, ahem, 37 from the last over

end of over 1911 runs
WI: 152/8CRR: 8.00 RRR: 37.00 • Need 37 from 6b
Jason Holder11 (11b 1x4)
Romario Shepherd9 (8b 1x4)
Brydon Carse 4-0-29-0
Matthew Potts 3-0-33-1
18.6
4
Carse to Holder, FOUR runs

Flicked down the leg side! Strays a bit too straight, and full, Holder works with the angle

18.5
Carse to Holder, no run

Short, far too short! But not given as a wide...

18.4
Carse to Holder, no run

Short again, Holder flails but can't get anything on that! Holder wants the call on height, but, as Stuart Broad says, there's a lot of margin for error with a bouncer when you're six-foot-eight...

18.3
2
Carse to Holder, 2 runs

Into the pitch, following Shepherd as he steps away. Ungainly hack, but the under-edge does down the ground to Smith, running to his left from long on, for a couple

18.2
1
Carse to Shepherd, 1 run

Slower ball, Shepherd almost throws his shoulder out swinging for that one, skewing to wide long on

18.1
4
Carse to Shepherd, FOUR runs

Dug in short, sharp, flipped over the keeper for four! Unconvincing, hitting high on the bat, cramping the batter for room

Here's Carse

end of over 188 runs
WI: 141/8CRR: 7.83 RRR: 24.00 • Need 48 from 12b
Romario Shepherd4 (6b)
Jason Holder5 (7b)
Matthew Potts 3-0-33-1
Jacob Bethell 2-0-27-2
17.6
1
Potts to Shepherd, 1 run

Full, outside off again, well delivered, dug out to deep cover

17.5
1
Potts to Holder, 1 run

Gets under this one well, drivable length outside off, but the ball gets to Duckett at that deep extra cover region after a bounce for just a single

17.4
1
Potts to Shepherd, 1 run

Hung out again, Shepherd cuts to deep third

17.4
1w
Potts to Shepherd, 1 wide

Another wide, this one very harsh, especially as Powell is across and flailing uselessly to a slow cutter. The ball passed comfortably under Powell's bat, too

17.3
1
Potts to Holder, 1 run

Wide yorker once more, Holder almost gets under this but can't beat Duckett who is on the very limits of the field when he stops that one dead straight at long off

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
JC Buttler
96 runs (59)
6 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
20 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
77%
E Lewis
39 runs (23)
3 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
12 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
81%
Best performances - bowlers
LA Dawson
O
4
M
0
R
20
W
4
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
R Shepherd
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
2
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
TossEngland, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
England
Liam Dawson
Series resultEngland led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberT20I no. 3205
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days6 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
T20I debut
Matthew Potts
Matthew Potts
Umpires
England
Graham LloydDRS
England
Mike BurnsDRS
TV Umpire
England
Russell Warren
Reserve Umpire
England
Martin Saggers
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
E Lewis
caught3923
J Charles
stumped1815
SD Hope
caught37
RL Chase
caught2420
SE Rutherford
caught24
R Powell
bowled139
AD Russell
bowled1513
G Motie
caught35
R Shepherd
caught1612
JO Holder
not out1613
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 15)
Total167(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>