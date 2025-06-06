That'll cheer him up! Not that he's smiling, but Potts gets his second, Shepherd smashes down the throat to the man at deep midwicket. Back of the hand slower ball, well-executed. England win 21 runs!
England vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Chester-le-Street, ENG vs WI, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|16
|13
|2
|0
|123.07
|8 (7b)
|5 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|4
|0
|48
|2
|12.00
|6
|3
|2
|2 - 0 - 23 - 1
(rf)
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|12
|3
|1
|1 - 0 - 11 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|64
|507
|38
|16.90
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|1
|2
|2/48
|24.00
|9
|15
|3/23
|17.00
10:22pm Right, that's all from us tonight. We've got the women's ODI tomorrow in Taunton before the men do it again on Sunday at Bristol. Night night!
10:16pm Tonight's player of the match is Liam Dawson with 4 for 20: "When you get 190 on the board, you can go out there and simplify everything.
[On this appearance feeling like another debut]: "It's been maybe three and a half years since I've played. I was a little nervous going into the game, but very happy to contribute."
England skipper Harry Brook on Dawson: "Unbelievable. To have him and Rash operating from both ends, with a wealth of experience... as a batter, you don't know which end to go after. To have them two in the team really helps, and on a big field, it's only going to go your way.
10:09pm Harry Brook notches a win in his first T20I as captain. The day belongs to Liam Dawson, who returns to the international fold with 4 for 20. He'll be vying with Jos Buttler - 96 off 59 - for the player of the match trophy, you'd imagine...
Potts is fuming enough for Brook to come over and offer some reassuring words...
Ooooo that's unlucky... low yorker, inside edge, inside the keeper and short fine leg for four!
damian: "far too many wides. what's going on?" Maybe it's the trousers?
Another wide... Potts doesn't want to go home, does he?
Low full toss, carted nicely, actually, over cover but Duckett - the busiest man in the field tonight - charges to his right and keeps that from going over the fence
short, pace on, into the top of off, Holder pulls - well, clothes, down to long on
Slower ball, fired down the off side out the tramlines, put off by Holder really striding across the stumps
Full, outside off, nailed down the ground! Almost takes out Potts' shins in the process!
Wide of the tram line. bowl it again, Pottsy
Low full toss outside off, Shepherd throws the kitchen sink at it, plinking to deep midwicket
Potts to close out the innings. West Indies need, ahem, 37 from the last over
Flicked down the leg side! Strays a bit too straight, and full, Holder works with the angle
Short, far too short! But not given as a wide...
Short again, Holder flails but can't get anything on that! Holder wants the call on height, but, as Stuart Broad says, there's a lot of margin for error with a bouncer when you're six-foot-eight...
Into the pitch, following Shepherd as he steps away. Ungainly hack, but the under-edge does down the ground to Smith, running to his left from long on, for a couple
Slower ball, Shepherd almost throws his shoulder out swinging for that one, skewing to wide long on
Dug in short, sharp, flipped over the keeper for four! Unconvincing, hitting high on the bat, cramping the batter for room
Here's Carse
Full, outside off again, well delivered, dug out to deep cover
Gets under this one well, drivable length outside off, but the ball gets to Duckett at that deep extra cover region after a bounce for just a single
Hung out again, Shepherd cuts to deep third
Another wide, this one very harsh, especially as Powell is across and flailing uselessly to a slow cutter. The ball passed comfortably under Powell's bat, too
Wide yorker once more, Holder almost gets under this but can't beat Duckett who is on the very limits of the field when he stops that one dead straight at long off
1W
2W
1W
1W
1W
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Toss
|England, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|England led the 3-match series 1-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3205
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|6 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
|T20I debut
|Umpires
Graham LloydDRS
Mike BurnsDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|39
|23
|stumped
|18
|15
|caught
|3
|7
|caught
|24
|20
|caught
|2
|4
|bowled
|13
|9
|bowled
|15
|13
|caught
|3
|5
|caught
|16
|12
|not out
|16
|13
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 15)
|Total
|167(9 wkts; 20 ovs)