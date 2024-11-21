Battle between two misfiring batting units and stellar fast bowling attacks

Big picture: Bangladesh return to dreaded Antigua

Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph have the returning Alzarri Joseph to form a lethal attack. Kemar Roach is also in the squad, and given his superb record against Bangladesh, a four-man attack could be the way West Indies go. Add Anderson Phillip in the mix, and Bangladesh's problems are likely to amplify.

West Indies, on the other hand, would like their batting unit to fire. The likes of Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty and Justin Greaves are relatively new to the scene but it has been a year of promise for this batting line-up. They hold the key for the future, but their top seven have the lowest batting average among all teams this year. West Indies have won just one out of the seven Tests in 2024 so the batting, despite its lack of experience, must now step up.

Their opponents are also undergoing a batting nightmare. South Africa brushed aside Bangladesh at home in a 2-0 defeat that will rankle for a long time. Bangladesh's overall batting has been ordinary, and now without Mushfiqur and Shanto, these West Indies Tests will feel like an uphill climb.

Two misfiring batting line-ups and impressive fast bowling attacks could produce a tight contest. It will be up to the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite and Mominul Haque to get their respective batting line-ups in order. The fast bowlers meanwhile will want to ensure that the runs come at a premium.

Form guide

West Indies LDLLL (last five Tests, most recent first)

Bangladesh LLLLW

Shamar Joseph has had a breakthrough 2024 • Gallo Images/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Shamar Joseph and Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Shamar Joseph will be licking his lips at the prospect of having a crack against an inexperienced Bangladesh line-up. He has the opportunity for a big finish in the last Test series of his breakthrough year. Joseph started 2024 with a stunning five-wicket haul on debut in Adelaide, followed by his famous 7 for 68 in Brisbane. While he didn't have a great time against England, having the red ball back in his grip could fire up Joseph. will be licking his lips at the prospect of having a crack against an inexperienced Bangladesh line-up. He has the opportunity for a big finish in the last Test series of his breakthrough year. Joseph started 2024 with a stunning five-wicket haul on debut in Adelaide, followed by his famous 7 for 68 in Brisbane. While he didn't have a great time against England, having the red ball back in his grip could fire up Joseph.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's job at the moment. Appointed vice-captain ahead of the Test series, Mehidy has to now step up as captain following Shanto's injury. Mehidy led the side in the last ODI against Afghanistan, but it will be a taller order against West Indies minus Mushfiqur and Shanto. Mehidy also has been off-colour with the ball recently, but the team will look up to him for his 2024 batting heroics. Few would envyjob at the moment. Appointed vice-captain ahead of the Test series, Mehidy has to now step up as captain following Shanto's injury. Mehidy led the side in the last ODI against Afghanistan, but it will be a taller order against West Indies minus Mushfiqur and Shanto. Mehidy also has been off-colour with the ball recently, but the team will look up to him for his 2024 batting heroics.

Team news: Who will fill the big boots of Mushfiqur and Holder?

Justin Greaves and Alzarri Joseph are likely to replace Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie as West Indies look to bolster their batting and fast bowling attack.

West Indies (probable): 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Mikyle Louis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Alick Athanaze, 5 Kavem Hodge, 6 Justin Greaves, 7 Joshua Da Silva (wk), 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Jomel Warrican, 10 Jayden Seales, 11 Shamar Joseph

Litton Das will return to the side but there's going to be debate about who will get the other batting spot in the absence of Mushfiqur and Shanto.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Zakir Hasan, 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Shahadat Hossain, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Nahid Rana, 11 Hasan Mahmud

Pitch and conditions: Rains and Pace

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium traditionally favours fast bowling. There's, however, rain in the forecast on all five days around North Sound.

Kemar Roach has a stunning record in Antigua • Associated Press

Stats and trivia: Roach's backyard