Roach, Seales build the road to victory for West Indies despite Taskin six-for

Bangladesh 269 for 9 dec and 109 for 7 (Mehidy 45, Litton 22, Roach 3-20, Seales 3-31) need another 225 runs to beat West Indies 450 for 9 dec and 152 (Athanaze 42, Brathwaite 23, Taskin 6-64, Mehidy 2-31)

West Indies are three wickets away from clinching the Antigua Test against Bangladesh. The visitors ended the fourth day on 109 for 7 after they were set a target of 334. Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales led the way for the hosts with three wickets each, as Bangladesh's specialist batters failed to put together a performance for the umpteenth time this year.

West Indies themselves couldn't put up a bigger target after they were bowled out for 152 in the second innings. Taskin Ahmed got his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing up with 6 for 64. This came on the back of Bangladesh's surprise declaration on the fourth morning, despite being 181 runs behind West Indies' first-innings total of 450 for 9.

Bangladesh's batters, however, couldn't repay their bowlers. Both their openers got out similarly to how they were dismissed in the first innings. Zakir Hasan inside-edged Roach on to his stumps, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged Seales to third slip. Roach then set Shahadat Hossain up in the 11th over, getting the ball to seam away several times before bowling a booming inswinger. The ball kissed Shahadat's gloves as he tried to get out of the way, before Joshua Da Silva took the inside edge.

Shamar Joseph then saw two dropped catches in his first over, both of Mominul Haque. Da Silva dropped a chance down the leg side, before Mikyle Louis couldn't hold on to a straightforward one at gully. Mominul, however, couldn't last long, as Roach took a superb caught and bowled from his drive in the next over.

Taskin Ahmed took a career-best 6 for 64 • CWI

But Shamar's bad luck continued at the other end. Alick Athanaze dropped Mehidy Hasan Miraz at second slip, with the Bangladesh captain on 14. Litton Das cut one uppishly, only for Seales to get a hand on it at backward point. Shamar's exasperation at having four catches dropped off his bowling, however, didn't last too long. He had Litton caught at fine leg for 22 to reduce Bangladesh to 59 for 5 in the 18th over.

Mehidy was the only one fighting for Bangladesh, riding out the short-ball barrage, and keeping the scoreboard moving. He made 45 off 46 balls with five fours and a six, before Seales got him caught behind, as Da Silva took a fine catch. Seales then clean bowled Taijul Islam as well.

West Indies' morning had started with good fortune despite the declaration surprise. Shahadat, at first slip, dropped captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 9. Next ball, Taskin slammed an inswinger into Louis' front pad, but umpire Kumar Dharmasena said not out. Replays showed that the batter was plumb in front, but Bangladesh hadn't taken the review.

Taskin, however, removed Louis in his next over when the opener was caught behind for 8. Taskin then had Keacy Carty caught at third slip, a further reward of his excellent line and length in his first spell. Brathwaite then guided Shoriful Islam to second slip in the following over, as the visitors' decision to declare got an early vindication.

Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze nearly got West Indies out of trouble. The pair struck eight fours either side of the lunch break, but just when they added 50 for the fourth wicket, Bangladesh struck three times in as many overs. Taskin's beautiful delivery that nipped slightly away had Hodge caught behind for 15. It was also Litton Das' 100th catch in Tests.

File photo: Jayden Seales also finished the day with three wickets • AFP/Getty Images

Mehidy then removed Athanaze in the following over. He made 42 off 63 balls, with seven fours, but the young left-hander played a superfluous shot, struck on the back foot while trying to cut a ball that was spinning into him. Then Taskin clipped Justin Greaves' off stump with another fantastic delivery, as the first-innings centurion made just 2 in the second.

Alzarri Joseph immediately counterattacked against Taskin, and this time there were no verbal exchanges between the two. Da Silva followed suit by getting two fours off Taskin's next over. He struck Taijul for a straight six, but then the left-arm spinner got one to get big on Da Silva, who gave a catch to point.

Alzarri then holed out to short fine leg after top edging Mehidy. He had earlier survived a similar top edge, but Mominul had dropped a relatively difficult chance. Mominul had earlier also dropped Carty at short cover.

It was, however, all forgotten when Taskin yorked Shamar to complete his first five-for. He finished up the West Indies innings when Mehidy took a brilliant diving catch at mid-off, after Roach was deceived by a Taskin's slower ball.