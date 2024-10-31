West Indies bowl first as England name four debutants in Antigua

West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first vs England

Shai Hope won the toss on an overcast day in Antigua and chose to bowl in the first ODI against England, against a new-look opposition that will feature two brand-new international players in John Turner and Dan Mousley, as well two further 50-over debutants in Jamie Overton and Jordan Cox.

The match will also feature a captaincy debut for Liam Livingstone, who is standing in for the injured Jos Buttler, and with Harry Brook among the players missing this tour due to close proximity of the Pakistan and New Zealand Test tours either side of this campaign.

"It's an incredibly proud day," Livingstone said at the toss. "It's a group of young boys getting their opportunities, and that's what it's all about. We're excited for what's to come over the next couple of weeks."

For Turner, his opportunity comes more than 12 months after he first attracted the attention of the England selectors, particularly during the 2023 Men's Hundred. Injuries have hampered his opportunities, but he's been given his chance in a four-man seam attack, ahead of Reece Topley, and alongside Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton.

Mousley was unused during the Australia one-day series in September, but his inclusion - alongside Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks and Livingstone himself - gives England four allrounder spin options, to back up the frontline legspin of Adil Rashid.

Cox, meanwhile, is slated to bat at No.3, as he begins a run of opportunities that will culminate in three Tests as Jamie Smith's understudy in New Zealand next month. Overton, meanwhile, will be available to bowl after playing as a batter only on T20I debut against Australia last month.

West Indies, who returned from their tour of Sri Lanka earlier this week, have made one change from the side that won the final match of their 2-1 series loss. Shimron Hetmyer slots in to the middle order, in place of Jewel Andrew, the 17-year-old who made his debut in Kandy on Saturday.

West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt and wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Matthew Forde, 11 Jayden Seales