Fringe players set for centre stage as England's white-ball reboot takes Caribbean detour

Are you keeping up at the back? England's Test team has just arrived back home from Pakistan, licking their wounds after a 2-1 series defeat, but already making plans for their next three-Test tour of New Zealand in barely three weeks' time. And now, to fill the idle minutes between those two significant endeavours, a separate England squad has been dispatched to the Caribbean for its fourth visit in the space of three years, to continue the reboot of their white-ball fortunes after two underwhelming World Cup defences.

This is the sweet spot of England's post-Covid fixture congestion - a series so shoehorned that it's hard to know what to read into the players selected, or indeed the results expected. As Jason Holder told ESPNcricinfo , the ECB's honouring of its debts to West Indies after his team's efforts in the lockdown summer of 2020 is a significant factor in the timing of this tour, and so there's a transactional aspect to the coming eight games that cannot be ignored. The financial stimulus in the Caribbean may matter more than the actual results, given that the hosts don't even have a place at February's Champions Trophy to offer a short-term focus for their efforts.

For England, however, this is a golden opportunity for their next generation to stake claims for integral roles in the coming Bazball-ification of the white-ball team. Brendon McCullum won't be getting his feet under the table until the tour of India in January, but his influence is already palpable. The cross-pollination of players - with Jordan Cox and Rehan Ahmed joining from the Pakistan tour and Jacob Bethell soon to take the opposite route to New Zealand - reinforces the sense that one philosophy is about to take hold across all three squads, and so it probably doesn't matter where and how you make your case … Big Bazzer Will Be Watching You.

And so, in the short term at least, cohesive strategies will probably matter less than well-crafted cameos. With Jos Buttler extending his absence from professional cricket into a fifth month, and with Harry Brook - his heir apparent - tied up on Test duty, Liam Livingstone gets an unlikely shot at the captaincy, just weeks after he was initially cut from England's ODI plans against Australia. He takes charge of a squad that features five potential 50-over debutants, from the restlessly ambitious Cox, to the fast-tracked legspinner Jafer Chohan , as well as the ubiquitous John Turner, the Hampshire fast bowler who has been mentioned in dispatches for more than a year already but might finally get his opening in these coming games.

Phil Salt is another who might be grateful for the absence of the multi-format players. The Caribbean was the scene of his breakthrough as a T20I opener, with twin hundreds on England's last visit, but in the 50-over format, he failed to make it out of the powerplay in any of the five matches against Australia, even if his 45 from 27 at Bristol last month was a rowdy way to sign off for the summer.

They'll be coming up against a West Indies team with a proud home record against England. In addition to their two-decade unbeaten run in Tests, they've won each of their last three home white-ball series against the visitors, including a 2-1 win in the corresponding ODI campaign in December 2023.

Between the wily left-arm spin of Gudakesh Motie and the pace prowess of Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales , West Indies have invariably found the requisite firepower to blunt England's hard-hitters, and they've rarely lacked muscle with the bat themselves. It ought to be high-octane cricket over the coming days, in front of eager crowds of autumnal English sun-seekers. But quite what any of it will prove, the jury will remain out on that, at least until the new year.

Form guide

West Indies WLLLL (last five Tests, most recent first)

England LWWLL

In the spotlight - Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone

England fans may remember Evin Lewis from his astonishing onslaught at the Kia Oval in 2017, right at the apex of England's white-ball revolution. On a cool autumnal afternoon, he blazed a remarkable 176 not out from 130 balls with 17 fours and seven sixes, and was firmly on course for West Indies' second ODI double-hundred when he inside-edged a yorker onto his ankle and retired hurt with a hairline fracture. That was the third of his five ODI hundreds to date - a tally that only Shai Hope among contemporary West Indies cricketers can beat - and the most recent came only last week against Sri Lanka in Kandy: a 61-ball onslaught, sealed with a matchwinning six. Remarkably, that was Lewis' first ODI appearance for more than three years, but as his captain Hope put it at the post-match presentations, "he picked up where he left off".

Barely six weeks have elapsed since Liam Livingstone was called up as an injury replacement for Jos Buttler, after his calf injury ruled him out of the ODI series against Australia. Now, he's been handed a more remarkable promotion still - stepping directly into the skipper's shoes as England's sixth white-ball captain of 2024. He returns on the crest of a relative wave, after recently rising to become the leading T20I allrounder in the ICC's rankings. But his returns in ODI cricket remain hit-and-miss. His blistering 62 not out from 27 balls against Australia at Lord's contained a stunning seven sixes, but was also his first half-century in 14 innings since another dramatic intervention, 95 not out from 78 balls, against New Zealand in September 2023. In between whiles he went missing (along with most of his team-mates, to be fair) at the 50-over World Cup in India. His multi-faceted spin bowling remains a vital means of balancing England's XIs, however, and a strong showing in this series will set him on course for a shot at redemption in the Champions Trophy.

Team news: Debuts in prospect for England

Shimron Hetmyer's return is West Indies' only change from the ODI squad that played (and won) the last of its three matches against Sri Lanka on Saturday, and so continuity would seem to be the order of the day. He looks likely to slot into the middle-order, with the 17-year-old Jewel Andrew, who made his international debut in that Kandy contest, the obvious batter to make way. There's time enough for him to come again. Romario Shepherd could also make a return after sitting out that same match.

West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Shai Hope (capt and wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Keacy Carty, 7 Alzarri Joseph, 8 Roston Chase, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Romario Shepherd, 11 Jayden Seales

The squeeze on this series, from Test tours of Pakistan at one end and New Zealand at the other, mean a swathe of multi-format players will be missing in the coming days, including Brook and Ben Duckett, whose century against Australia in Bristol was a perfect translation of his Bazball tempo from five-day to 50 overs. Cox, fresh from the Pakistan tour, will be one of several players earmarked for ODI debut in the coming days, while Buttler's absence means Michael Pepper , his injury replacement, could be another. More likely, perhaps, given the rough hierarchy that governs England's opportunities, is that Will Jacks gets a chance to open, and Dan Mousley - overlooked for a debut against Australia - gets first dibs in the middle order.

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Jordan Cox, 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Liam Livingstone (capt), 6 Dan Mousley, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Reece Topley

Pitch and conditions: Remember the wind factor

A fairly central strip means boundary dimensions are more or less uniform. With four visits to the Caribbean in the space of three years, England's senior players are well used to the cross-winds that can aid or end any given batter's attempts to clear the ropes. Conflicting reports of rain may also throw a little chaos into the mix.

