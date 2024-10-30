Shimron Hetmyer named in West Indies ODI squad to face England

Shimron Hetmyer has been handed a recall to West Indies' ODI squad for the three-match series against England, which starts in Antigua on Thursday. Hetmyer replaces Alick Athanaze in the squad as the only change from the touring group that has just returned from Sri Lanka.

Hetmyer last played ODIs in December 2023, when he was part of the team that beat England 2-1. He missed the Sri Lanka tour for personal reasons, having recently finished fifth on the run-scorers' list at the CPL.

Athanaze had been one of the incumbent openers, but lost his spot to Evin Lewis for the third ODI against Sri Lanka, in Pallekele. Lewis, making his first ODI appearance in more than three years, made an unbeaten 102 from 61 balls as West Indies finished the series with a consolation win on DLS.

Shai Hope will captain the group, which also includes 17-year-old batting prodigy Jewel Andrew , who made his debut at the end of the Sri Lanka series.

England have already arrived in the Caribbean for their third limited-overs tour since 2022. They will be led during the ODI leg by Liam Livingstone, with Jos Buttler continuing his rehab following a calf injury that has kept him out since July.

"Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for," Daren Sammy, West Indies head coach, said. "Somehow, we West Indies always find a way to raise our game when we face England.

"This rivalry goes back for decades, and after defeating them last year at home for the first time in a long time in an ODI series, we're ready to face the challenge of a strong England squad again. It's always special to play at home, where the local support brings energy and passion to every match. With our sights set on qualifying for the ICC Men's World Cup in 2027, we've selected a balanced squad that will no doubt push and compete with one of the best teams in the world."

Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will host the first two ODIs, before the series moves on to Barbados. It will be followed by five T20Is, played at the Kensington Oval and the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia.