West Indies vs England, 1st ODI at North Sound, WI vs ENG, Oct 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), North Sound, October 31, 2024, England tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SE Rutherford
6 M • 276 Runs • 69 Avg • 97.87 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 90.42 SR
WG Jacks
8 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 99.63 SR
LS Livingstone
8 M • 170 Runs • 34 Avg • 119.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Motie
10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 36.38 SR
AS Joseph
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 31 SR
AU Rashid
7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.28 Econ • 41.5 SR
LS Livingstone
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 34.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
Shai Hope (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Hayden Walsh 
Bowler
Match details
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4790
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days31 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
West Indies vs England News

Shimron Hetmyer named in West Indies ODI squad to face England

Alick Athanaze dropped in only change to squad that lost 2-1 in Sri Lanka

Understudy Jordan Cox awaits chance for centre stage

England's multi-talented stand-in is about to be handed a chance to seize the spotlight

Switch Hit: Spindi to win

England slipped to a 2-1 series defeat in Pakistan but are already looking ahead to New Zealand. Alan, Miller and Vish discuss the fallout, and preview the West Indies white-ball tour

'Unknown' Jafer Chohan grateful to SACA after England's leap of faith

Legspinner goes from bowling to Joe Root in nets, to being signed by Yorkshire and a first England call-up

England add Jordan Cox and Rehan Ahmed to Caribbean tour

Both players are with England's Test team in Pakistan, with Cox due to fly home after the first day of the series decider in Rawalpindi

