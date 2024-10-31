Matches (25)
West Indies vs England, 1st ODI at North Sound, WI vs ENG, Oct 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), North Sound, October 31, 2024, England tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
L
L
L
W
England
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 276 Runs • 69 Avg • 97.87 SR
WI10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 90.42 SR
ENG8 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 99.63 SR
8 M • 170 Runs • 34 Avg • 119.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 36.38 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 31 SR
ENG7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.28 Econ • 41.5 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 34.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining) (DLS method)
09-Dec-2023
England won by 6 wickets (with 103 balls remaining)
06-Dec-2023
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
03-Dec-2023
England won by 8 wickets (with 101 balls remaining)
14-Jun-2019
West Indies won by 7 wickets (with 227 balls remaining)
02-Mar-2019
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4790
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|31 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
