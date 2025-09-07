Bryce sisters provide winning platform for Blaze

The Blaze 252 for 6 (S Bryce 68, K Bryce 63, Dean 3-50) beat Somerset 169 (Wellington 53, McCarthy 3-12) by 44 runs (DLS method)

Sarah Bryce top-scored with 68 from 54 balls, hit 12 fours and shared in an opening stand of 76 inside 10 overs with Georgie Boyce as The Blaze posted 252 for 6 in a contest reduced to 33 overs-a-side. Kathryn Bryce then made 63 not out from 60 balls with eight fours, staging a partnership of 72 with Orla Prendergast, who weighed in with a forthright 46. Charlie Dean did her best to keep Somerset in contention, returning figures of 3 for 50 from seven overs.

Chasing a revised target of 214 in 26 overs, Somerset never recovered from the wreckage of 9 for 4, Cassidy McCarthy taking three wickets in a devastating eight-ball burst that all but settled the outcome during the powerplay. Amanda-Jade Wellington raised a defiant 28-ball 53 and Fran Wilson hit 33, but McCarthy finished with 3 for 12 as the home side were bowled out for 169 in 22.2 overs.

Victory cemented The Blaze's position in the top three and materially improved their prospects of making the final stages of the 50-over competition, but Somerset are now out of contention with two games remaining.

Making the most of short boundaries and a quick outfield, Boyce and Sarah Bryce accrued 11 boundaries on their way to 61 without loss from a seven-over powerplay after being put in on a drying surface. When the seamers struggled to contain the flow of runs, Somerset turned to spinners Dean and Wellington in an attempt to turn the tide.

England international Dean struck in her second over, persuading Boyce to drive to mid-off and depart for a run-a-ball 31 with the score 76 for 1 in the 10th over. But there was no dislodging Sarah Bryce, who went to an assured half-century from 40 balls with 10 fours, the Blaze wicketkeeper-batter growing in stature all the time.

There was a sense of relief within Somerset ranks when offspinner Chloe Skelton bowled Bryce in the act of cutting in the 18th, her dismissal providing the home side with much-needed respite. Thereafter, Prendergast and Kathryn Bryce proved adept at finding the gaps, the pair combining clever placement and forceful running in staging a third-wicket stand of 73 in eight overs.

Ireland international Prendergast seized on anything wide or short of a length, pulling Alex Griffiths for the first six of the innings and then driving Skelton for four as returning rain rendered control difficult for the bowlers. She had raised 46 off 31 balls and helped herself to five fours and a six when she skied a catch to backward point off the bowling of Wellington as The Blaze slipped to 195 for 3.

Somerset continued to fight back, Dean bowling the dangerous Georgia Elwiss and then pinning Ella Claridge lbw to further reduce their opponents to 212 for 5 in the 29th. But Kathryn Bryce continued to carry the fight to Somerset, raising her 50 via 52 balls with her sixth four and putting on 34 for the sixth wicket with Michaela Kirk, who contributed a useful 17 from nine deliveries.

A further downpour caused seven overs to be lost and, when Somerset resumed their innings, they were required to score a further 209 at 8.36 an over. Their task quickly became even more difficult, Bex Odgers pulling McCarthy's first ball to square leg and fellow opener Niamh Holland nicking a catch behind off the bowling of Grace Ballinger.

Generating pace and swing aplenty, McCarthy bowled Sophie Luff and Dani Gibson with successive deliveries, at which point she had taken three wickets in eight balls and the home side were deep in trouble on 9 for 4. Kirstie Gordon then had Dean held by Kirk on the midwicket boundary as Somerset slumped to 22 for 5.

Wilson and Wellington did their utmost to make a game of it thereafter, staging a face-saving alliance of 69 in 6.5 overs in the late-afternoon sunshine. Not afraid to play expansive strokes, these two raised a quickfire 50 from 33 balls in a blaze of boundaries, Wellington plundering five consecutive fours off the bowling of Prendergast to put the visitors on the back foot for the first time.